It’s International Chardonnay Day! Chardonnay is the most widely planted white wine grape varietal in the world, and chances are you either love it or hate it.

On Chardonnay Day, which is celebrated annually on the Thursday before Memorial Day in the US, and the Thursday before the last Monday in May in other parts of the world, we are focusing on one of the best white wines in history. This year, it falls on May 25. Chardonnay is a grape variety used in producing Chardonnay white wines, which are considered to be one of the most refined-tasting white wines and a winemaker’s favourite. It is created from the crossing of two of the most prestigious grape varieties – Pinot Noir and Gouais Blanc. This holiday is a social media event that started slightly over a decade ago, encouraging people across the world to add some Chardonnay flavour to their lives.

Talk about adding Chardonnay flavour to your life, below is a delicious pork stew with dombolo recipe, courtesy of Zola Nene, that you can pair with the amazing FAT bastard Chardonnay wine. Pork stew with dombolo. Picture supplied Pork stew with dombolo Serves: 4-6

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil 1 kg stewing pork

Salt and pepper to taste 1 onion, chopped 2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp garam masala 1 tsp paprika 2 tbsp curry powder

2 garlic cloves, sliced 250g button mushrooms, halved 750ml vegetable stock

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley For the dombolo 3 cups cake flour

5g instant dry yeast 1 tbsp sugar 1 tsp salt

About 2 cups of warm water Method Heat oil in a pot, season pork with salt and pepper, then fry in the oil until browned on all sides, you may need to do this in batches. Remove from the pot and set aside.

To the same pot, add onions and carrots and sauté until the onions soften. Add garam masala, paprika, and curry powder then sauté for a few seconds to cook the spices. Add garlic and mushrooms and stir to coat in the spices.

Return pork to the pot, add stock, season to taste, bring to a simmer, cover, and allow to cook for an hour or until the meat is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and stir in the parsley. For the dombolo: Place the flour, yeast, sugar, and salt into a bowl and mix together.

Slowly add the water, a little at a time until a soft dough forms (you may need more or less water). Tip on to a floured surface and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic (± 10 minutes). Place into an oiled bowl, cover, and allow to prove for 30 minutes or until doubled in size.