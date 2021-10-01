International Coffee Day: 3 recipes to kickstart your weekend

October 1 is International Coffee Day, used to promote and celebrate coffee as a beverage. It is also a day to promote fair trade coffee and to raise awareness of the plight of coffee growers.

Coffee is the go-to drink when one needs to stay up late, fend off sleep and be their most efficient self. It is the fuel that helps people get through their day. To celebrate the day, we’ve chosen three simple recipes that will have you buzzing throughout the day. Iced vanilla rose latte

Ingredients 1 cup water⁠ ¾ cup sugar⁠

1 cup dried rose petals⁠ ¾ cup milk of choice (recipe uses oat milk)⁠ Splash of vanilla⁠

2 shots of espresso or ½ cup strong brewed coffee⁠ Ice⁠ Method

To a saucepan on medium-high heat, add water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Add rose petals and let simmer on medium heat for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let steep for another 10 minutes before straining.

Let cool before storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.⁠ To a serving glass, add 2 to 3 tbs rose syrup and ice. Mix the remaining ingredients⁠ in a separate glass and pour over the syrup and ice.

Garnish with extra rose petals. Coffee daiquiri Ingredients

Ice cubes 45ml Jamaican rum 22ml fresh lime juice

22ml coffee-flavoured liqueur 15ml brown sugar syrup Lime wheel, for garnish

Method For the brown sugar syrup. To make brown sugar syrup, combine 1 cup packed light brown sugar and half a cup of water in a small saucepan

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Reduce the heat to medium-low; cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat. Cool thoroughly before serving or storing in an airtight container (up to several months).

For the daiquiri Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice cubes. Add the rum, lime juice, liqueur and brown sugar syrup; seal and shake until well chilled.

Strain into a cocktail (martini) glass. Garnish with the lime wheel. The Nespresso coffee G&T

Serves: 1 Ingredients 2 capsules Nespresso Master Origin Nicaragua, brewed as lungos

1 tsp honey 35ml gin Ice cubes

250ml tonic water Lemon peel, sliced, to garnish Method

Brew the coffee. Add the honey to the coffee and stir; allow to cool. Pour most of the coffee into ice cube trays, reserving 10ml.

Put an ice tray in the freezer and allow it to freeze. Keep frozen until ready to serve. Place 2 to 3 coffee ice cubes in a glass. Pour gin over the ice cubes.