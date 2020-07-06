International Fried Chicken Day: Try Gordon Ramsay's buttermilk-fried chicken recipe

In celebration of International Fried Chicken Day (July 6), we've gone in search of the ultimate fried chicken recipe. And while most of you would probably be Googling KFC or Chicken Licken, we've opted for something a little less conventional. Below is a recipe from British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Buttermilk-fried Chicken (Serves 4) Ingredients:

4 free-range chicken thighs

4 free-range chicken drumsticks

500ml buttermilk

Flavourless oil, e.g. sunflower or groundnut, for deep-frying

300g plain flour

1–2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1–2 tsp cayenne pepper

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper



Method:

Place the chicken in a bowl, add the buttermilk and a good pinch of salt and mix well. Cover with cling film and chill overnight, or for at least 30 minutes. Bring back to room temperature before cooking.

Once ready to cook, pour a 1.5cm depth of oil into a heavy-based sauté pan or hob-proof casserole dish. Place over a medium heat until the oil reaches 170ºC or a cube of bread dropped into the oil sizzles and turns brown after 30 seconds.

Put the flour on a plate and mix with the spices and a pinch of salt and pepper. Remove the chicken pieces from the buttermilk, shaking off any excess, then dip in the flour, making sure all sides are coated.

Fry the chicken in a single layer (you might need to do it in batches), turning constantly for 25–30 minutes, until evenly golden. Drain on kitchen paper and serve warm.

WATCH: Buttermilk fried chicken with sweet pickled salary

Recipe from Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking