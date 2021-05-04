Is the viral popcorn salad recipe really as gross as everyone says? I tried it and here’s what I thought

Social media is no stranger to bizarre and unsavoury recipes, but one recipe is so far out that it has been dubbed the “recipe from hell”.

Popcorn salad, supposedly a “classic Midwestern” dish, has gone viral for all of the wrong reasons after Food Network’s Molly Yeh shared her recipe for “crunchy snap pea popcorn salad” on social media. Yeh’s recipe racked up millions of views, horrifying food lovers.

The recipe is a mixture of popcorn, mayo dressing, cheese powder and a variety of vegetables. It is decorated with celery leaves and watercress so that it becomes the centrepiece of any dinner table.

Is it as gross as everyone says? Well, I decided to create a blend with the ingredients I have in my kitchen.

How I made the viral popcorn salad recipe?

First up, it is worth noting that I am not a professional chef. I am, however, willing to try anything once. The point being, if you want an in-depth breakdown, be sure to check out Yeh’s original recipe video.

Below is my best attempt at replicating the popcorn salad recipe. Here’s what you will need:

Popcorn, fresh

Carrots, shredded

Bacon bits, pre-cooked

Mayonnaise

Cheddar cheese, shredded

Celery

Method

In a large bowl, add mayonnaise, celery, half of the Cheddar cheese, half of the bacon, and carrots. Use a spoon to mix well.

In a mixing bowl (or whatever large bowl you have) add popcorn. Add mayonnaise mixture on top and use the spoon to gently stir together until the popcorn is coated.

Spoon the salad into a serving bowl of your choice, then sprinkle the remaining cheese, bacon, and any additional celery on top.

Serve the popcorn salad immediately.

Why is the popcorn salad recipe better than you think?

On presentation, it might be a tough sell. This dish looks bizarre - it’s creamy, lumpy, and has ingredients we are not used to seeing together. But when it came to taste, I was blown away.

It is not the best thing I have had (or even the best way to serve popcorn, frankly) but it is way, way better than the internet backlash would have you think. Popcorn salad is worth making at least once.