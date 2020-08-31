Is Tito Mboweni onto something with the excess garlic in his dishes?

If Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is not dealing with the finances of the country, he is cooking up a storm in his kitchen. Since last year, Mboweni has been known as the "minister of cooking" as he has been sharing his recipes and showing off his cooking skills on social media. But Twitter users have always teased him about the amount of garlic he uses in his food. Mboweni’s favourite ingredients when cooking stews include: onions, red and yellow pepper, onions, curry powder, carrots and copious amounts of garlic. Tweeps always make fun of him for using too much garlic in his cooking. It is quite evident that Mboweni is obsessed with garlic. However, could he be on to something?

This week celebrity chef Nigella Lawson took to Twitter to share her recipe of the day which was ‘chicken with 40 cloves of garlic’.

“Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic is #RecipeOfTheDay. And don’t worry, the garlic cloves steam sweetly in their skins. This is much mellower than you might think. I consider bread for dipping into the juices essential.” she wrote.

Mboweni, who retweeted Lawson’s post, made his followers rethink the idea of him using copious amounts of garlic in his cooking.

Tweeps commented that the minister might be onto something with his love for too much garlic.

@menzikulati wrote: “The minister is correct with his garlic recipe: Nigella Lawson votes for him @tito_mboweni.”

@bovainmacnab wrote: ‘Boss @tito_mboweni, thank your lucky stars, you were there first!”

