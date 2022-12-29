Is your nearby KFC restaurant closed? Here’s how to make your favourite chicken at home

Earlier this week, KFC South Africa announced that some of its restaurants would be temporarily closed due to the ongoing load shedding. Taking to social media, they wrote: “We are sorry, but due to the ongoing load shedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items. We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon.”

The restaurant said load shedding is impacting the supply of some of their restaurants and menu items and that they are working hard to sort out all the constraints with their suppliers. We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.

We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022 The news did not sit well with chicken lovers, as many commented, asking the restaurant chain if they could not make alternatives. Some foodies even went as far as giving the restaurant ideas on what they could do. One Twitter user asked KFC to “give us the recipes so we can do it ourselves” to which the restaurant responded by saying, “one of the biggest trade secrets in the world is the Colonel's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices - it's so secret that not even the company that produces the blend knows the exact formula!”

If you find yourself craving the crispy fried chicken and can’t find it anywhere else nearby, below we have a quick and easy ‘KFC’ recipe for you that you can try at home to sort out your cravings. Crispy fried chicken. Picture: Bianca Cupido Ingredients Chicken pieces

Salt Pepper Robertson chicken spice

Dried mixed herbs Cake flour (enough to coat all chicken pieces) 2 eggs beaten (the number of eggs depends on the number of chicken pieces)

Cooking oil Method Liberally spice the chicken pieces equally with the Robertsons chicken spice, salt, pepper, salt, and mixed herbs.