It won’t taste the same: Tweeps weigh in on cooking pap using non-stick pots

Pap is a traditional South African staple. It is enjoyed by many people of different cultures across the country. If pap is prepared correctly, it tastes great and leaves you feeling satisfied and full. However, people have different ideas on how to prepare pap. Last week, Nontobeko Mbatha who is an anatomical pathologist and lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand’s Medical School, took to Twitter to share a 20-second video that shows how to cook pap using a non-stick pot. “Ladies liberate yourself and cook pap in a non-stick pot. No pot washing admin afterwards. I just discovered this myself,” she wrote. Twitter users disagreed with her, saying a good pap needs to form a crust at the bottom of the pot.

@NMkhabela wrote: “That is not how you cook papa. (sic) It’s like you kneading flour with a wooden spoon. I don't personally eat pap, but when I cook I make sure that it’s proper. A Hart pot cooks the best pap. And I cook pap for at least 1h45m.”

@Multi_Floyd wrote: “Pap needs to have a crasp ( legogo) at the bottom Sisi … What your telling us is an abomination with no flavour!”

Another user, @ThaboFresh said a pap without a crust is a failed pap.

If you would like to try a new pap recipe using any of your favourite pots, here is a cheesy pap recipe you can try.

Cheesy pap

Serves: 5 – 6

Ingredients

500ml boiling water

5ml salt

500ml White Star maize meal

Cheese sauce

Salt and pepper for the taste

3 large eggs, separated

Spice

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

Pour the White Star maize meal into the salted boiling water and stir in thoroughly.

Cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly for stiff pap consistency.

Remove from the heat, and stir in the cheese sauce and egg yolks thoroughly.

Season to taste.

Beat the egg whites in a separate bowl until they form stiff peaks. Fold into the pap mixture gently but evenly.

Transfer mixture to the prepared dish and bake for 20 minutes while the meat is being cooked.

Serve soon after removing from the oven with the desired side.

Recipe supplied by White Star.