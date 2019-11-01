It's the Rugby World Cup final! Here's what to serve at your watching party









Mielies with coconut and lime. Picture: New York Times Cape Town - Because of the time difference, watching parties for the Rugby World Cup in Japan has been all about serving up fabulous breakfasts while enjoying the games. But with the Springboks ready to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy on Saturday, hosts will need to up their game and leave it all on field. So gather your team and get ready to scrum. Here's some food and drink recipes to help: Mielies with coconut and lime (Serves 4) Ingredients

4 ears fresh mielies

1 lime

4 tbs coconut oil

½ cup large unsweetened toasted coconut chips, finely chopped (or 3 tbs toasted unsweetened coconut flakes)

Kosher salt

Method

Heat your grill to medium-high. Grill mielies, turning occasionally, until cooked through and lightly charred, 10 to 12 minutes. (Alternatively, add mielies to a large pot of salted boiling water and cook for 5 to 7 minutes.)

Meanwhile, zest the lime. Set aside the zest then cut the lime in half. Cut one half into four wedges and squeeze the remaining half into a small bowl. Stir the coconut oil and half the chopped coconut chips into the lime juice.

Slather hot mielies with coconut oil mixture and season with salt. Sprinkle with lime zest and remaining coconut chips. Serve with lime wedges for squeezing.

Roasted Beetroot and Strawberry Salad

Serves: 5

Ingredients

2 oranges (zest and juice)

30ml olive oil

Salt and pepper for seasoning

150g beetroot

300g arugula

250g strawberries

100g Boursin cheese

40g savory trail mix

Method

For dressing, in a screw-top jar combine, orange juice, oil, kosher salt and pepper; shake well to combine.

To roast beets, preheat oven to 180ºC. Wash and trim beets.

Cut beetroot into wedges drizzle olive oil and season with salt and pepper, with some orange zest. Roast beetroot for 20 minutes or until soft. Once ready chill your beetroot.

Line a large serving platter with the arugula.

Top arugula with beet-dressing mixture; toss well. Top with the strawberries then with Boursin cheese. Sprinkle with savory trail mix. Serve immediately.

Roasted Beetroot and Strawberry Salad. Picture: Supplied

Biltong and corn quiche

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

400g frozen short crust pastry, defrosted or home-made

30ml olive oil

2 red onions, chopped

10ml chopped garlic

250ml grated cheddar cheese

250ml frozen corn

45ml chopped parsley

80g sliced biltong

4 eggs

250ml cream

salt and pepper

Method

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and line a 22cm quiche pan. Prick the base.

Cover with a sheet of non-stick baking paper, fill with dried baking beans and bake blind at 180°C for 10-15 minutes until pale golden brown. Remove the paper and beans and return to the oven for 5 minutes to dry out the base. Allow to cool.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onion and garlic until soft.

Cover the base of the pastry with the cheese. Add the cooked onions, corn, parsley and biltong.

Beat the eggs and cream together and season well. Pour into the pastry case and return to the oven at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until filling is set.

Cool slightly before serving.

Naartjie muffins

Makes 12

Ingredients:

500ml flour

125ml castor sugar

10ml baking powder

2ml bicarbonate of soda

grated rind of 2 naartjies

100g white chocolate chopped

250ml dried cranberries

80ml oil

250ml buttermilk

1 egg

Icing

250ml icing sugar

naartjie juice to mix

Method

Put the flour, sugar, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl. Add the naartjie rind, white chocolate and cranberries and mix well.

Combine the oil, buttermilk and egg. Add to the dry ingredients and mix until combined.

Spoon the mixture into 12 paper-lined muffin cups and bake at 200°C for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.

Drizzle with icing and decorate with naartjie wedges if desired.

ICING: Add enough naartjie juice to the icing sugar to make a stiff icing.

Rock Shandy. Picture: Supplied

Rock Shandy

Ingredients

½ can soda water

½ can lemonade

4 - 6 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

Garnish: fresh lemon or lime wedge

Method

Build ingredients over ice, dash with Angostura aromatic bitters, stir, garnish with lime wedge and serve.

