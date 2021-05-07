Local influencers share their favourite Eid recipes

With Eid here, it’s celebration time again. And, without a doubt, the indication of this day is sharing a delectable feast.

What is Eid?

Eid is a religious festival celebrated by Muslims at the end of the holy month, Ramadaan. It is the festival of breaking the fast and, as a result, it is forbidden for all Muslims to fast on this day. Instead, Eid is considered a joyous occasion where most people thank Allah SWT for giving them the patience and strength to fast continuously through the month of Ramadaan.

In celebration, influencers Aqeelah Harron, Haseena Vawda, and Faaiza Omar share their favourite Eid recipes. They are quick to whip up and the perfect way to end a feast.

Easy flapjack stack by Aqeelah Harron.

Serving: 5

Ingredients

2 cups Jungle Taystee Wheat

2 cups milk (dairy or almond milk)

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 eggs

6 tbs sugar (or xylitol, if preferred)

4 tbs melted real butter (or coconut oil, if preferred)

2½ tsp baking powder

Topping options: maple syrup, strawberries, cream, chocolates and so on

Method

Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Mix all the wet ingredients in another bowl. Gradually pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients while stirring slowly with a whisk.

Flapjack hack: Do not stir the mixture to the point where the batter is super smooth. Small little clumps are one of the secrets to a fluffier flapjack. Over-mixing will make your flapjack chewy and rubbery. Allow the batter to rest in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Grease a pan with coconut oil or non-stick spray and fry the flapjacks on medium heat. When the flapjacks start to bubble, turn them over.

Drizzle the flapjack stack with maple syrup and add some strawberries, cream or any other topping you prefer.

Rose and pistachio phirni by Haseena Vawda.

Serving: 6

Ingredients

4 cups milk

4 tbs Jungle Taystee Wheat

4 tbs condensed milk

½ tsp fine cardamom

50g chopped or crushed pistachio

2-3 tablespoons rose syrup. Feel free to adjust to your preference

155g tin dessert cream

A few drops of pink colouring

Method

Make a paste using half a cup of the milk and Jungle Taystee Wheat.

In a separate pot, bring the rest of the milk to a boil.

Add the paste to the milk and continue to whisk until it thickens.

Add the condensed milk, rose syrup, pistachios, and cardamom.

Remove the mixture from the heat and allow to cool completely.

Add the dessert cream and a few drops of colouring.

Pour into dessert bowls and decorate with crushed pistachio or as desired.

Baklava vanilla slice by Faaiza Omar

Serving: 10

Ingredients

Syrup:

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

1 tbs lemon juice

1 tbs orange blossom water

Cream filling:

3 cups cream

Zest made from ½ a lemon

1tsp ground cardamom

1tsp vanilla essence

½ cup sugar

¼ cup Jungle Taystee Wheat

1 tbs butter

3 eggs

Layered phyllo pastry

8 sheets phyllo pastry

¾ cup roasted and ground pistachios

1¼ cup roasted and ground walnuts

⅓ cup castor sugar

¾ tsp ground cinnamon

80g melted butter or ghee

Method

Syrup

Place the sugar, water and lemon juice in a saucepan, and stir.

Bring the mixture to a boil on medium-high heat, and then reduce the heat and simmer for five minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the orange blossom water. Set aside to cool for one hour.

Cream filling

In a medium-sized saucepan or small pot, combine the cream, lemon zest, ground cardamom and vanilla essence. Bring to a simmer, whisk in the sugar and Jungle Taystee Wheat.

While whisking, continue to simmer the mixture for about five minutes, until it thickens.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and transfer the cream mixture to a bowl.

Whisk in the butter and eggs, one at a time.

Layered phyllo pastry

Preheat the oven to 180°C for 15 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix the pistachios, walnuts, castor sugar and cinnamon.

Brush a 26cm rectangular oven-safe dish with melted butter or ghee. Place 1 sheet of phyllo in the dish, pressing down and allow the sheet to hang over the sides of the dish while brushing with butter or ghee.

Place the second sheet of phyllo over the first and brush with butter or ghee. Spread ½ the nut mixture over the phyllo. Place another two sheets of phyllo over the nuts and brush each sheet with butter or ghee.

Pour the cream filling over the phyllo, and repeat the phyllo layering as before, to make 4 sheets of phyllo in total with nuts in between.

Fold over the phyllo from the long sides while continuing to brush each layer with butter or ghee. Follow by trimming the phyllo from the short sides, tucking in to make it neat. Score the phyllo to make a diamond pattern.

Bake for 40 minutes at 180°C.

Remove from the oven and pour the syrup over immediately while hot. Sprinkle with crushed pistachios and allow to cool for one hour or more before serving.