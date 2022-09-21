Local restaurants share quick and easy recipes for those who will be dining at home this Heritage Day

Heritage Day is almost here, and to help you celebrate, South African restaurants have put together a choice of meals that you can whip up in celebration. Cobb salad. Picture: Supplied Cobb salad

The team at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa where two restaurants, the Bistro, and the fine dining Eaves Restaurant are located, note that it is important to keep it light and simple, and try to be a little healthier this year. Ingredients 80g chicken breast

50g butter lettuce 20g blue cheese 50g avocado

50g roasted cherry tomatoes 50g bacon, chopped and fried 25ml basic vinaigrette

1 egg, hard-boiled 3 x edible flowers 5g micro herbs

Salt and pepper, to taste 50ml olive oil Method

Dress lettuce in olive oil. Mix all other ingredients, except the egg, in a bowl and dress with vinaigrette. Place lettuce onto the plate.

Place dressed ingredients on top of lettuce. Garnish with the boiled eggs, edible flowers, and micro herbs. Serve immediately.

Saucy chicken piccata. Picture: Supplied Saucy chicken piccata The Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton’s Vivace restaurant shares below chef Adam Ndlovu’s chicken piccata recipe. The team notes that piccata chicken is a simple way to jazz up a freezer staple and can be bulked up with a side of rice or a healthy, fresh green salad. Ingredients

2 chicken fillets 2 ½ tsp salt ½ tsp pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour 10 tbsp butter cut into pieces 4 tbsp olive oil

1 onion chopped 1 tbsp minced garlic 1 ½ cup chicken stock

1 tbsp lemon juice 2 tbsp lemon zest Parsley for garnishing

Method Season the chicken with 2 teaspoons of salt and pepper on both sides. Put flour on a plate and gently coat the chicken in flour. Then remove the chicken from the flour and shake off the excess. Heat 3 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons oil in a pan set over medium heat until the butter has melted.

Add your chicken into the pan, taking care not to crowd the pan, and saute until golden brown about 2 ½ to 3 minutes per side. Set chicken aside on a plate when golden brown. Add 3 more tablespoons of butter and 2 more tablespoons of oil. Add onion to the pan drippings and saute until soft and fragrant, add garlic and saute for about 2 minutes.

Add your stock for around 4 or 5 minutes until the contents have been reduced by half. Reduce heat to low, then stir in the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter, lemon juice, and zest to taste, and season with ½ teaspoon of salt. Served with the piccata sauce poured over your pan-fried chicken,

Garnish with parsley. Baked yoghurt The Cradle Boutique Hotel’s kitchen also shares pastry chef Thapelo Majafe’s baked yoghurt. The team says they are constantly in awe that they get to cook for other families in a setting where human history began, a place that is home to everyone’s heritage. Majafe, who hails from Rustenburg, says Heritage Day is special as he uses it to teach his children about their Tswana heritage.

Ingredients 250ml yoghurt, plain or full fat 250ml cream

250ml condensed milk For flavour add 100ml honey or 150ml Amarula.