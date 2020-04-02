LOOK: Chef Nti makes instant noodles classy with simple ingredients





After a few days of making them your default meal, instant noodles can a bit boring, even if you would try different flavours each day.





However, noodles need not be bad, you know.





Sure, it involves being able to find one or two other ingredients in your kitchen cupboard, but with minimum effort you can turn the world's saddest dinner into a masterpiece.





During the #dontrushchallenge, which saw some of South Africa's celebrity chefs take part in the popular lockdown inspired challenge, published author and celebrity chef,Nti Ramaboa commonly known as Chef Nti made instant noodles as dish.





"Spicy fish and mushroom ramen. The dish literally cooks in 15 min, I like it because I can control my portions and make enough just for lunch - which isn't always easy when cooking for 1," said Nti.





This is the recipe she used:





INGREDIENTS Ramen noodles or instant noodles - enough for 1

1 tspn v egetable stock powder

4 cups boiling water

Fresh ginger, quartered

1 tbs Soy sauce

1 tbs Fish sauce

1 tbs Sesame oil

Bok Choy (or cabbage) into half

1/2 cup of mushrooms

For garnish

1 thinly sliced r adish 1/2 Avocado, sliced 1/2 Red Chilli, sliced 1 Green Onion, thinly sliced

Fillet of Fish, cut into thick slices

METHOD

Place stock powder and 4 cups boiling water in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add ginger, soy sauce and bring to the boil. In a separate pan heat olive oil and fry fish for 3 minutes on each side in oil and chilli, and set aside. (You are going to use a lot of pans lol) Find another sauce pan and add bok choy and mushrooms, and cook for about 4 minutes until golden brown with crispy texture on the outside. Add stock water to the mixture, and then noodles, and allow to gently boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low. Add fish and simmer for another minute or until fish is cooked through. Divide noodles between bowls. Remove and discard ginger from mixture as you ladle over noodles. Serve with boiled egg, green onion, Avocado and Raddish.

Ask any student and they will tell you of the many times they have made noodles a staple food.