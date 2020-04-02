LOOK: Chef Nti makes instant noodles classy with simple ingredients
Made something super quick & simple for #dontrushchallenge🇿🇦 with my foodie sisters SPICY FISH & MUSHROOM RAMEN The dish literally cooks in 15min, I like it cos I can control my portions and make enough just for lunch - which isn't always easy when cooking for 1! PS. PLEASE NOTE THE RECIPE IS PORTIONED TO SERVE 1! INGREDIENTS Ramen noodles or instant noodles - enough for 1 Vegetable stock powder - 1 teaspoon Boiling water - 4 cups Fresh ginger, quartered Soy sauce - 1 tablespoon Fish sauce - 1 tablespoon Sesame oil - 1 teaspoon Pok Choy (or CABBAGE) - 1cut into half, Mushrooms - 1/2 cup For FINISHING/ GARNIS Radish- 1 thinly sliced Avocado - 1/2 sliced Red Chilli - 1/2 sliced Green Onion, thinly sliced - just 1 PROTEIN Fillet of Fish, cut into thick slices (see picture ) METHOD: Place stock powder and 4 cups boiling water in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add ginger, soy sauce and bring to the boil. In a separate pan heat olivr oil and fry fish for 3 minutes on each side in oil and chilli, and set aside. (Youbare going to use a lot of pans lol) Find another sauce pan and add bok choy and mushrooms, and cook for about 4 minutes until golden brown with crispy texture on the outside. Add stock water to the mixture, and then noodles, and allow to gently boil for 1minute. Reduce heat to low. Add fish and simmer for another minute or until fish is cooked through. Divide noodles between bowls. Remove and discard ginger from mixture as you ladle over noodles. Serve with boiled egg, green onion, Avocado and Raddish. Enjoy 😉
