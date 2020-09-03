LOOK: How to peel an egg in just 5 minutes

Although boiling and peeling eggs is relatively straightforward, a hack has resurfaced and gone viral on Facebook, showing users how to peel a boiled egg in five minutes using water – without breaking a sweat (and shells). Laura Neiman shared a five-minute trick on cooking boiled eggs sans shells on the Instant Pot Community Facebook page and it has been applauded as “genius” and a “game-changer” by members of the group. Neiman said she saw the hacking trick online and decided to try it. Posted by Laura Neiman on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 “I saw this online earlier today and decided to try it. Works like a charm! I'm making potato salad and needed 8 boiled eggs, chopped. Did you know you can just crack them in a bowl and put the whole bowl in the pot? No ice bath or peeling required. The resulting bowl-shaped egg loaf is initially horrifying, but once you chop it up, it's wonderful! I sprayed the bowl with Pam, placed it on the little wire rack thing, and put 1 cup water inside the pot (not inside the bowl.) I cooked it on manual for 5 minutes with a natural release. Posted by Laura Neiman on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Edit: I used a glass Pyrex bowl. I have a set of 3 mixing bowls and I used the smallest one,” she said.

The post has been shared more than 82 000 times since the time of publication.

One user added their own tip: “Then use a baking rack that has a smallish square grid, and simply push it through. Instantly diced.”

Another user wrote: “This is genius. I hate peeling eggs!” while another said: “That is a game-changer!”

If this method doesn’t work for you, here is a simple trick to make peeling a boiled egg a little easier. All you have to do is add a little bicarbonate of soda (about half a teaspoon or a little less) to the water while boiling. The bicarb will make it easier to peel the eggs later on. Once the eggs are cooked, give them a little crack and put them in ice water. But only do this if you are going to peel them right away. If you are saving the eggs for later, put them straight into the ice water without cracking them first.