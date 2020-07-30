LOOK: Kylie Jenner adds honey to her avo and toast and fans are lapping it up
Let’s go back to basics this winter, let’s talk about avocado toast. Creamy avocado spread onto well-toasted bread is one of my favourite quick meals.
It is so delicious, I would call it one of life’s simplest pleasures. And I know that is the case with many other people too, including ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reality TV star and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner.
Avocado has risen as one of breakfast’s most Instagrammed items making them truly one of nature’s little miracle foods.
This week, Jenner shared her avocado toast recipe on Instagram that features one interesting ingredient which is honey, an ingredient that I never thought of using when I make avocado toast.
She often gives her followers a peek behind her daily make-up routine but lately, she has been sharing quite a bit of what goes on in her kitchen.
Jenner did not go into detail about how she makes her avocado toast, but from the pictures that she had shared, it is evident that she toasts the bread beforehand, mashes the avocado onto the bread and then tops it with red pepper flakes and flaky salt before drizzling honey on top.
Jenner shared her finished delicious creation with a simple "MMMMMMM."
Quite a few people on Twitter gave the recipe a try and they seemed to like it.
@SoCarlee wrote, “In case anyone was curious I tried kylie jenner’s avocado toast recipe and it’s actually not terrible. good job kylie.”
in case anyone was curious I tried kylie jenner’s avocado toast recipe and it’s actually not terrible. good job kylie— carl (@SoCarlee) July 29, 2020
@blizzardsbieber wrote, “Tried that new avocado toast recipe and omg it’s yummy @KylieJenner.”
tried that new avocado toast recipe and omg it’s yummy @KylieJenner— alexa (@blizzardsbieber) July 27, 2020