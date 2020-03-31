Looking for an easy bread recipe? Try Agege bread

Sdu Gerasch of Gerasch Bakery says Agege bread is her current favourite bread to bake. “It’s really easy to bake,” she said.

Gerasch, a proud Pan African, is always experimenting with recipes from around the continent to widen her repertoire.

These days she’s obsessed with Agege bread, which is Nigerian bread.





“It’s basically sweet bread or sandwich bread. It originates from a place in Lagos, Nigeria called Agege. It is easy to make and versatile and you can enjoy it with beans porridge (bean curry), braised potatoes, stews, use it to make bread & butter pudding. You can also have it with butter and jam…the list is endless.”





She also suggested that you can use the dough to make dinner rolls, too.





Agege Bread (Makes 1 loaf)





Ingredients





25g butter/margarine

140ml warm water

140ml warm milk

40g sugar (use less or more)

500g stoneground flour and more for dusting (you can use any flour)

7g active dried yeast

1tsp salt

1 egg for egg was (optional)





Method





Preheat oven to 180 C

Melt the butter and add to the 140ml of water and 140ml of milk

In a shallow bowl, add all dry ingredients and mix together

Stir butter and warm liquid into the dry ingredients

Put the sticky dough on a lightly floured plain surface/worktop and knead for five minutes

Add more flour if needed, but not too much

Knead until dough is no longer sticky but stretchy

Oil or butter a bread loaf tin and put the dough in the tin making sure all areas are covered

Cover with a clean kitchen towel or use a big plastic bag to cover the dough and leave to proof for an hour or more till the dough doubles in size/ fills the size of the tin.

Egg wash the bread if you choose (I did because I wanted a shiny finish)

Bake bread for 30-35 minutes until the top is golden brown





Tips



