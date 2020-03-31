Looking for an easy bread recipe? Try Agege bread
Sdu Gerasch of Gerasch Bakery says Agege bread is her current favourite bread to bake. “It’s really easy to bake,” she said.
Gerasch, a proud Pan African, is always experimenting with recipes from around the continent to widen her repertoire.
These days she’s obsessed with Agege bread, which is Nigerian bread.
“It’s basically sweet bread or sandwich bread. It originates from a place in Lagos, Nigeria called Agege. It is easy to make and versatile and you can enjoy it with beans porridge (bean curry), braised potatoes, stews, use it to make bread & butter pudding. You can also have it with butter and jam…the list is endless.”
She also suggested that you can use the dough to make dinner rolls, too.
Agege Bread (Makes 1 loaf)
Ingredients
25g butter/margarine
140ml warm water
140ml warm milk
40g sugar (use less or more)
500g stoneground flour and more for dusting (you can use any flour)
7g active dried yeast
1tsp salt
1 egg for egg was (optional)
Method
Preheat oven to 180 C
Melt the butter and add to the 140ml of water and 140ml of milk
In a shallow bowl, add all dry ingredients and mix together
Stir butter and warm liquid into the dry ingredients
Put the sticky dough on a lightly floured plain surface/worktop and knead for five minutes
Add more flour if needed, but not too much
Knead until dough is no longer sticky but stretchy
Oil or butter a bread loaf tin and put the dough in the tin making sure all areas are covered
Cover with a clean kitchen towel or use a big plastic bag to cover the dough and leave to proof for an hour or more till the dough doubles in size/ fills the size of the tin.
Egg wash the bread if you choose (I did because I wanted a shiny finish)
Bake bread for 30-35 minutes until the top is golden brown
Tips
Don’t worry when you mix your dough and it is sticky, when making bread, the wetter the dough the better. You don’t need to activate your yeast if you are using fast-action dried yeast