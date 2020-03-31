Looking for lockdown cooking ideas? Andrew Draper’s got you

We have all dreamed of eating a meal cooked by chef to the stars (and well healed) Andrew Draper.

The Durban-based chef and restaurateur’s meals are famously delicious, not to mention beautiful to look at.

Many of us live vicariously through the 'Food by Andrew Draper' social media platforms and the pictures they share.





For those who may not know, Draper catered Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s wedding recently.





So when we found out that he is sharing lockdown recipes on the 'Food by Andrew Draper' accounts, we had to talk to him about how he’s handling the lockdown, why he has shared these recipes and how to get back to cooking.





You cook for a living - does it suck for you that you can’t order from a restaurant, or you are okay with cooking?





I would love to support these business especially the smaller privately owned ones, but I am happy to cook at home. Cooking, especially baking is an expression of appreciation and love for your family and yourself. Also chefs don’t generally have the luxury of cooking what they want to eat.





What’s your go-to meal or do you have something different planned every day?





If I’m at home with my hubby I cook a meal every day and try new things. If it’s just me I tend to jump to what’s convenient. Chefs live on spreads, garage pies, KFC and cereal... cereal at any time of the day.





So for those getting back to cooking after a long time, what’s the most important thing they should remember about cooking?





That it doesn’t have to be precise, if you don’t have an ingredient, change the recipe, if you burnt it, you created a smoked creation... have fun, it’s only food, not a pandemic.

And for those who are cooking for the first time - what tips can you give them that will help them keep trying until they get it right?

Start simple. Start something fresh and season well. It’s all about salt and textures first. Relax, play your favourite music and have fun. If it’s still not your thing, sprinkle salt and herbs and garlic to the outside of your bread when you make a toasted sandwich and relish in being the best toasted sandwich maker.





Why did you choose to share the recipes?





People are stuck at home, bored and need to do things. What time is better to share love and appreciation for family or yourself by learning a hobby or skill that isn’t hard to do and so many can benefit from. Also young people, especially students haven’t learnt the basics to feed themselves properly. I love what I do, it’s about creating experiences and I’m hoping people can create their own.





Andrew Draper's Spaghetti Carbonara. PICTURE: Food by Andrew Draper





What’s special about the recipes that you shared?



