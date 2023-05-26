Looking for weekend inspiration? This baked mushroom bowl with Swiss chard mash recipe is the way

Relax! It’s the weekend – and we have got you covered in the cooking department. If you’re looking for inspiration, below we have this amazing baked mushroom bowl with Swiss chard mash recipe courtesy of the South African Mushroom Farmers' Association. Do try it out.

Baked mushroom bowls with Swiss chard mash Baked mushroom bowls with Swiss chard mash Serves: 4 Ingredients For the mash

6 large baking potatoes 6 tbs butter 125ml full cream milk kept warm

1 medium white onion diced 200g Swiss chard roughly chopped For the mushrooms

500g mixed cultivated mushrooms 2 tbs butter melted 1 tbs lemon juice

2 cloves garlic grated 6 sprigs of fresh thyme ½ tsp chilli flakes

For serving Olive oil Salt and pepper

Micro herbs or baby greens Method For the mash

Peel potatoes and cut into large cubes. Transfer to a pot of cold water and rinse until the water runs clear. Cover potatoes with clean cold water and season generously with salt.

Bring to a simmer. Cook until potatoes are completely tender. Drain in a colander and let steam dry for a minute.

Use a potato ricer, food mill, or hand-held masher to mash the potatoes in their pot. Add the butter and fold in using a spatula. Pour in the hot milk and fold it into the potatoes.

Season to taste. For the Swiss chard While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the Swiss chard.

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the onion until soft. Add the Swiss chard and sauté until barely wilted. Season. Fold the Swiss chard through the mashed potatoes and keep warm.

For the mushrooms Preheat the oven to 200ºC, fan on. Place the mushrooms in a large bowl.

It is great to use a mix of mushrooms but keep the sizes similar for cooking. Keep small portabellinis whole and slice large browns into quarters etc. Drizzle the mushrooms with the melted butter.

Add the lemon juice, garlic, thyme, and chilli. Toss to coat well. Transfer to a large-rimmed baking sheet and spread into a single layer. Roast for 10-15 minutes or until mushrooms release liquid and are golden brown.

Carefully pour off the excess mushroom liquid to keep them from going soggy. (You can keep this for a delicious broth or stock or drizzle over the dish as a sauce) Serve the roasted mushrooms on a bed of Swiss chard mash.