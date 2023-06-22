Love on a budget: How to cook an affordable dinner for two

Valentine’s Day might be over but that does not mean you cannot treat your partner to a special dinner occasion. Few things compare to a romantic candle-lit dinner with your partner. But instead of opting for a crowded restaurant, why not turn your home into a romantic rendezvous for two?

When there is a special occasion, most of us surf the internet for the best dinner ideas. But let’s be real, some of the fancy recipes can be tough on the wallet. Newsflash! You don’t have to break the bank to have a delightful dining experience. These cheap dinner ideas are proof that even the most inexpensive foods can taste exquisite.

Seared sea scallops. Picture: Karsten Moran Seared sea scallops Serves: 2 Ingredients

4 baby sweet potatoes (or use 2 larger sweet potatoes) 4 to 6 large dry-packed fresh sea scallops Salt and pepper

3 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 tbsp grated peeled ginger 1 fresh hot red chilli pepper, finely chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lime Olive oil, for searing 225g baby bok choy, washed, leaves separated, and stems discarded (or use spinach or chard leaves)

2 tbsp roughly chopped coriander, for garnish (optional) Method Heat oven to 200ºC.

Wash sweet potatoes and wrap them tightly in foil. Roast until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. (If you are using larger sweet potatoes, they may require 15 minutes more in the oven.) Using a paring knife, remove the small hard “foot” from the edge of each scallop. Pat scallops dry and season on both sides with salt and pepper. Put on a medium pot of salted water to boil for the greens.

Meanwhile, make the ginger butter: combine butter, ginger, chilli, lime zest, and juice, and stir together until well incorporated. Season with salt to taste. Set aside. Take a cast-iron skillet large enough to hold the scallops without crowding and place over medium-high heat. Add a film of olive oil. When the oil is nearly smoking, add the scallops in one layer and let them sizzle. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for at least 5 minutes. Use a small spatula to check the scallops as they brown, allowing them to colour gradually. They should be quite crisp and well caramelised. Turn off the heat and flip the scallops. Leave in the pan until firm to the touch.

While the scallops are cooking, blanch the bok choy: cook it for 1 minute in the salted boiling water, then drain and blot on a kitchen towel. Keep warm. Remove and place scallops, browned-side up, on to warmed serving plates. Surround with the bok choy leaves and halved or sliced sweet potatoes. Quickly warm the butter in the cast-iron pan and spoon over everything. Sprinkle it with coriander if desired.

Chocolate truffles. Picture: Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya Chocolate-bourbon truffles Makes: 16-18 Ingredients

225g bittersweet chocolate ¾ cup heavy cream Pinch of salt

2 drops vanilla extract 1 tbsp bourbon Cocoa powder

½ cup toasted crushed pecans, pistachios hazelnuts Method Set a stainless steel mixing bowl over a pan of boiling water to make a double boiler.

Put chocolate, cream, and salt in a bowl and heat until the chocolate is completely melted about 15 minutes. Add vanilla and bourbon and whisk thoroughly, until the mixture is smooth and shiny. Pour into a pie plate or baking dish, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Use a melon baller or soup spoon to make rough golf ball-sized spheres. Roll between cocoa-dusted palms, then in crushed nuts. Refrigerate, but don’t serve them ice cold; remove from the refrigerator 10 minutes before serving.