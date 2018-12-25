Low-carb vegan mince pies

Ingredients

Pastry

  • 75 grams coconut flour
  • 1 cup cashews
  • 2 tbsp agave nectar, or maple syrup
  • 40 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 1 pinch PnP salt

Filling

  • 75 grams sultanas
  • 75 grams dried cranberries, plus extra for serving
  • 60 grams currants
  • 60 grams PnP juice of orange
  • 7.5 ml raw agave, maple syrup, coconut nectar or date paste
  • 1 pinch PnP ground cinnamon
  • 1 pinch PnP ground nutmeg
  • 1 pinch PnP salt

Topping

  • 180 ml cashews
  • 7.5 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 22.5 ml raw agave, maple syrup, coconut nectar or date paste
  • 4 tbsp water
  • 1 pinch PnP salt

 Method

  1. Process all pastry ingredients in food processor until finely ground and press firmly into pie tray.
  2. If you have a dehydrator, dehydrate pastry shells for 3 hours, alternatively place in the oven on lowest temperature for 30-40 minutes or until firm to the touch.
  3. Process all filling ingredients in food processor until it forms a paste and set aside.
  4. Blend topping ingredients together until smooth, adding enough water to form a spreadable consistency.
  5. Fill pastry shells with filling mixture and top with the creamy topping.
  6. Scatter with cranberries and serve.