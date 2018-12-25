Low-carb vegan mince pies

Ingredients
Pastry
- 75 grams coconut flour
- 1 cup cashews
- 2 tbsp agave nectar, or maple syrup
- 40 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tbsp water
- 1 pinch PnP salt
Filling
- 75 grams sultanas
- 75 grams dried cranberries, plus extra for serving
- 60 grams currants
- 60 grams PnP juice of orange
- 7.5 ml raw agave, maple syrup, coconut nectar or date paste
- 1 pinch PnP ground cinnamon
- 1 pinch PnP ground nutmeg
- 1 pinch PnP salt
Topping
- 180 ml cashews
- 7.5 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 22.5 ml raw agave, maple syrup, coconut nectar or date paste
- 4 tbsp water
- 1 pinch PnP salt
Method
- Process all pastry ingredients in food processor until finely ground and press firmly into pie tray.
- If you have a dehydrator, dehydrate pastry shells for 3 hours, alternatively place in the oven on lowest temperature for 30-40 minutes or until firm to the touch.
- Process all filling ingredients in food processor until it forms a paste and set aside.
- Blend topping ingredients together until smooth, adding enough water to form a spreadable consistency.
- Fill pastry shells with filling mixture and top with the creamy topping.
- Scatter with cranberries and serve.