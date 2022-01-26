Lunch ideas: Dishes that will make you fall in love with mango

Summer’s fruit harvest is so bountiful, it’s hard to choose a favourite. But juicy, sweet mangoes are our pick – maybe because they taste like vacation, or maybe because they work in any dish, from chicken to fish to frozen yoghurt.

If you’re new to the savoury mango scene, start with a fresh salsa – it will change the way you eat your braai meat forever! Small cubes of fresh mango, tomato, cucumber, corn, red onion, coriander or parsley, fresh chilli, you name it. Then a squeeze of lemon or lime and a splash of olive oil, salt and you’ve made mango magic.

Mangoes also love to be baked – with chicken, with fish, even with feta and lentils. Their balance of sweetness and acidity, together with that can’t-be-substituted mango flavour, makes them a winner with grills, in stir-fries and salads like mango, tomato, chicken and red onion salad; as well as cherished family recipes like curry, and frozen mango and yoghurt dessert, and more adventurous takes from around the world – think mango and lime sticky chicken wings or soft pork belly slow roasted with mango, garlic and onion for tacos and sliders. Mango, tomato, chicken and red onion salad. Picture: Supplied Mango, tomato, chicken and red onion salad

Serves 4 Ingredients For the salad

6 leaves cos lettuce, chopped 1 cup baby spinach 1 ripe mango, diced

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved ½ cucumber, sliced ½ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup fresh coriander, finely chopped 4 chicken breasts, diagonally sliced and grilled For the dressing

½ cup extra virgin olive oil Juice of 1 lemon 2 tbsp runny honey

1 tbsp Dijon mustard 1 garlic clove, minced Pinch of sea salt or to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste Method Arrange the salad ingredients into four serving dishes and top with the grilled chicken breast.

To make the dressing, whisk together all the ingredients and adjust the seasoning accordingly. Drizzle over the salad and serve. Mango and lime sticky chicken wings. Picture: Supplied Mango and lime sticky chicken wings Serves: 4

Ingredients 12 chicken wings 2 tbsp cooking oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste 1 cup mango chutney 1 red chilli, seed and sliced

1 fresh mango, cubed 1 punnet coriander leaves, chopped 1 lime, cut into wedges

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Put the chicken into a large mixing bowl and drizzle with the oil and season well. Cook until the wings are golden brown.