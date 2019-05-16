Here's a whisky based cocktail that's great for the winter.
Cocktails aren’t just for summer. Warm, golden and cosy evenings call for a delicious whisky cocktail to chase the chill from the air.
The Mac Black was specifically created for the colder months by international bar tender Georges Booth of Lo-Jo’ Social, a renowned cocktail bar in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Jameson Whiskey featured it as one of their cocktails of the month and here is the recipe for you to make at home using fresh seasonal ingredients.
Ingredients
- 50ml Jameson Whiskey
- 10ml Calvados
- The juice of 1 fresh Granny Smith apple
- 10ml Rosemary Syrup
- 10ml Citron
- 20ml Vanilla Gomme
- 1 egg white
- A sprinkle of dried rosemary
How To Make
- Shake 50ml Jameson, 10ml Calvados, the juice of 1 fresh Granny Smith apple, 10ml Rosemary Syrup, 10ml Citron, 20ml Vanilla Gomme, 1 egg white and a sprinkle of dried rosemary together.
- Strain into a glass and serve.