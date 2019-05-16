The Mac Black whisky cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Here's a whisky based cocktail that's great for the winter. Cocktails aren’t just for summer. Warm, golden and cosy evenings call for a delicious whisky cocktail to chase the chill from the air.

The Mac Black was specifically created for the colder months by international bar tender Georges Booth of Lo-Jo’ Social, a renowned cocktail bar in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Jameson Whiskey featured it as one of their cocktails of the month and here is the recipe for you to make at home using fresh seasonal ingredients.



Ingredients

50ml Jameson Whiskey

10ml Calvados

The juice of 1 fresh Granny Smith apple

10ml Rosemary Syrup

10ml Citron

20ml Vanilla Gomme

1 egg white

A sprinkle of dried rosemary

How To Make