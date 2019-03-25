Meyer Lemon and Olive Oil Curd. Picture: Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky.

This made-in-minutes microwave lemon curd is a total game-changer



I happened to flip through Heidi Gibson's "Muffins & Biscuits" book, which includes a curd recipe done in the microwave.

Seriously, I wondered? How could such a finicky custard be prepared in the heat of an appliance that can cook things so unevenly?





Well, I am no longer sceptical, and a quick internet search revealed a bounty of microwave curd recipes.

Each batch makes about 3/4 cup. I find that this relatively small amount allows you to whip up a batch often , with whatever citrus you have on hand.





Spread your homemade curd on a slice of toast or in a breakfast croissant; spoon it into yoghurt and on dark chocolate ice cream.





Lemon and Olive Oil Curd





2 to 3 servings (makes a scant 3/4 cup)





Ingredients

2 or 3 lemons, preferably organic (250 grams)

2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons (50 grams) mild honey

3 tablespoons (40 grams) extra-virgin olive oil, a mild fruity one.

1 large egg, at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Method:

Finely grate the lemons, avoiding the bitter white pith, until you have 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons of zest. Juice the fruits, straining the seeds until you have 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon juice (90 grams). Whisk together the honey and oil in a medium microwave-safe bowl, then whisk in the egg, lemon zest, juice and salt until smooth. Don't worry if the honey hasn't completely dissolved at this point. Set your microwave at 50% power. Heat the mixture for 1 minute, then stop to whisk and scrape around the sides of the bowl. Repeat, then continue heating and checking every 30 seconds, whisking and scraping in between; the mixture will foam and gradually thicken. The custard is done once it coats the back of a wooden spoon and a path remains when you slide your finger across (this should take about 3 minutes total, depending on the power of your microwave). The temperature of the custard should register at least 170 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. (This is hot enough to cook the egg.) Let cool in the bowl for about 15 minutes, whisking a few times. Strain the curd through a fine-mesh strainer for a super-smooth silky spread. Spoon the curd into an 8-ounce glass jar. Chill, uncovered, until completely cool, then seal the lid.

VARIATIONS:







To make a tart lemon curd, replace the lemons in the basic recipe above with 2 medium lemons (250 grams). Use 1 tablespoon more honey for a total of 3 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons at the start (70 grams).

To make an orange curd, replace the lemons in the basic recipe above with 1 medium orange plus 1/2 small orange (250 grams).





Tips from the author: This recipe can easily be doubled. A double batch will take a few minutes longer to cook, about 5 minutes, depending on the strength of your microwave.

If only a tablespoon of citrus juice is missing, just use water so you don't have to cut another fruit.

If your honey has hardened, warm it first at 50% power in the microwave for 10 to 20 seconds until liquid; allow to cool a bit before using.

To make tart lemon curd and an orange curd (sweeter than the lemon curd)

The curd can be refrigerated for up to 1 week, and frozen for at least 1 month; defrost in the refrigerator overnight.



