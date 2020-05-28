Make a meal in minutes with these microwave mug recipes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Make a meal in minutes with these quick and easy microwave recipes in a mug.

Nobody enjoys washing up after every meal. One chopping board, wooden spoon, mixing bowl and pot later and you already have a sink full of crusty dishes.

Combining the convenience of microwaves and the effortlessness of one-pot-recipes, these meals in a mug cut down your dish washing, and they’re the perfect balance between scrumptious and fool-proof.





From golden french toast to zesty noodles with a fresh bite, here are three microwave mug recipes to try:





1. Thai red curry noodles by @vasouschef









The ideal comfort food for those bitter winter days, this recipe for Thai red curry has spicy elements and it’s packed with healthy veggies.





Ingredients





2 tbsp coconut cream

1 cup water

1 packet chilli noodle seasoning

1 tbsp sriracha/chilli sauce

¼ tsp chilli powder

Handful of rice noodles (you can replace this with ramen noodles)

Cooked leftover veggies (broccoli, peppers, cabbage- anything goes)

2 tbsp lemon juice

Crushed peanuts





Instructions





Mix the coconut cream, water, chilli powder, chilli seasoning and chilli sauce.

Microwave for 30s and stir until combined.

Add in your rice noodles (break them in half so they fit the mug) and cook for 3 minutes, taking it out every minute to stir.

Add in your vegetables and cook for 1 last minute.

Mix lemon juice (this seals the deal for that thai flavour, without needing lemongrass). Garnish with lemon wedge and peanuts.





2. French toast by @lets.freaking.eat









Sweet berries and cinnamon come together to make this recipe for French toast absolutely delicious. Topped with fresh cream or syrup, it’s going to be a winner every time.





Ingredients





1 slice bread (any kind you like)

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk (whole, soy, almond, coconut, nonfat, etc.)

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon maple syrup

Toppings - blueberries, maple syrup, nuts (walnuts, almonds, pecans)





Instructions





Slice bread into cubes and set aside.

Mix egg, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and maple syrup in a bowl then soak the cubes of bread. Alternate placing the soaked cubes and blueberries in the mug. Cover with a paper towel or napkin, then microwave your mixture for about 2 minutes or until the egg is cooked fully. Drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle with nuts.





3. Pizza by @natalieflowers









Who says pizza has to be made in an oven? When the hunger for this Italian favourite hits you, there’s no reason why you should have to wait for your oven to preheat before indulging. This recipe is super easy and satisfying.





Ingredients





4 Tbsp Almond Flour

1/8 tsp baking powder

⅛ tsp baking soda

⅛ tsp Himalayan Pink salt

3 Tbsp unsweetened almond milk (MALK Brand)

1 Tbsp Coconut Oil

1 tbsp no sodium added marinara sauce

1 tbsp shredded mozzarella cheese

55 grams of cooked beef

1/2 tsp Italian seasonings

1 bunch spinach





Instructions





Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a microwavable mug.

Add in the almond milk and oil then mix together.

Spoon on the marinara sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter.

Sprinkle on the cheese, beef, spinach and dried herbs.

Microwave for 1 min.



