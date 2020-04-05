Make pasta from scratch using just 3 ingredients

There’s nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of pasta coated in a rich sauce and finished off with shavings of sharp Parmesan cheese.





Since South Africans won’t be able to order meals from any of their favourite restaurants and fast food eateries over the 21 day period of lockdown, they'll have to warm up to the idea of preparing all their meals at home. But with visits to the supermarket meant to be at a minimum, with unnecessary trips outside being discouraged, going to the store just to buy one or two ingredients isn't the best idea.



