Make pasta from scratch using just 3 ingredients
There’s nothing more comforting than a steaming bowl of pasta coated in a rich sauce and finished off with shavings of sharp Parmesan cheese.
Since South Africans won’t be able to order meals from any of their favourite restaurants and fast food eateries over the 21 day period of lockdown, they'll have to warm up to the idea of preparing all their meals at home. But with visits to the supermarket meant to be at a minimum, with unnecessary trips outside being discouraged, going to the store just to buy one or two ingredients isn't the best idea.
Fortunately, you won't have to pop by the store to get the ingredients for your carb fix. Pasta can easily be made from scratch using items most people already have stored in their pantries. Using just three ingredients, you’ll be twirling pasta around your fork within the hour.
How to make three ingredient pasta from scratch:
@intherelish's pasta dough recipe
Ingredients
2 cups semolina flour
½ cup water
½ tsp salt
Directions
Mix flour and salt in a large bowl. Add the water to form a hard dough.
Add a small amount of water as needed to ensure everything comes together.
Roll out pasta dough on a well floured surface using a rolling pin until it is paper thin.
Use a knife to cut it into individual noodles.
Cook in boiling, salted water for about 5 minutes until al dente.
Enjoy with a sauce of your choosing or simply coated in olive oil, garlic and salt and pepper finished with generous shavings of Parmesan cheese.