Make the best pizza at home with these easy tips from a champion

Pizza is arguably one of the most loved foods in the world, but mastering the fine art of the perfect pizza is something that has been argued for centuries. Pizza was invented in Naples, Italy around the 10th century, and has since grown to become one of the most popular foods.

And that means people are having fun experimenting with the Italian dish. Making your own pizza at home can either be a leisurely process where you make everything from scratch. For instance bread dough base and the tomato sauce, or you can fast-track the process by buying ready-made bread dough from your supermarket and using a bottle of ready-made tomato pasta sauce.

Since making your own pizza at home is not an easy thing to do, the below tips from an expert will set you on your way to success. UK-born chef Mark Coombe has recently been crowned South Africa’s pizza-making champion and knows exactly what it takes to make good pizza at home. While we may never reach the lofty heights of world pizza champion, Coombe has shared some wood-fired pizza tips that will help everyone’s technique.