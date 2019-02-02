It's SA National Beer Day today and if you can't make it to any of the pubs or events in your town you can still celebrate with this delicious bread recipe.
Beer and bread is the perfect combination as the beer will help you get a good rise from your loaf. This is an easy recipe and doesn't require hours in the kitchen or any kneading.
Makes 1 loaf
Ingredients
- 500 g self-raising flour
- 5 ml dry mustard powder
- 5 ml salt
- 375 ml grated cheddar cheese
- 1/2 bunch spring onions, chopped
- 30ml chopped parsley
- 330ml can of beer
Combine the flour, mustard, salt, cheese, onions and herbs in a bowl.
Add the beer and mix to form a batter.
Spoon into a greased and lined 22x14cm loaf pan and bake at 180°C for 40-50 minutes or until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the loaf comes out clean.