Make your own flammkuchen and pair it with white wine

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A South German or French-style ‘tarte flambée’, Flammkuchen is a thin, crisp flatbread layered with crème fraîche and a variety of delicious toppings. In the wine district of Alsace, in France bordering Germany and Switzerland, bakers would test the heat of their wood-fired bread ovens with a bit of flat dough, resulting in a crispy baked, ultra-thin base. This can be perfectly paired with a sauvignon blanc. The multi-layered wine shows depth and minerality with uplifting aromas of nettle and gooseberry, backed by nectarine and kiwi fruit flavours. You’ll find the notable underlying perfume of elderflowers. Constantia Glen sauvignon blanc is the perfect wine to enjoy with the famous, ever so crispy flammkuchen, which is served hot with your choice of toppings.

Below is a recipe on how to make a classic flammkuchen at home.

Classic flammkuchen

Flammkuchen dough

Makes: 4

Ingredients

500g white bread flour

7g salt

320ml warm water

A little olive oil

Traditional flammkuchen topping

12 strips of bacon, cut into small squares or cubes

2 onions, finely sliced into rings

250g crème fraîche (or sour cream)

230g natural Greek Yoghurt

1 tsp nutmeg

¾ tsp salt

5 leeks, chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

Fresh thyme (optional)

Method

Combine all dough recipe ingredients in a large bowl to form a rough dough.

Knead the dough for 10 minutes until you have a smooth, elastic, stretchy, and velvety dough.

Place the dough back into your bowl and cover it with a lid.

Leave to rest for 2 – 4 hours at room temperature (or overnight in the fridge).

Preheat the oven and a baking tray to 250°C (the highest temperature possible) 30 minutes before the bake. If you have a pizza stone, preheat the oven and the pizza stone 1 hour before.

Divide the dough into 4 parts (8 parts for smaller sized flammkuchen).

Shape each part into a ball and leave to rest for 10 minutes.

Combine the crème fraîche and yoghurt in a small bowl, add the nutmeg, salt, and pepper and mix well.

Roll out the dough pieces (2-3 mm) and transfer them to baking sheets.

Leave to rest for 15 minutes. Fry the bacon strips briefly until almost cooked, don’t let them get crispy.

Fry the onion rings and leeks in the same pan until lightly browned.

If you are making all 4 flammkuchen but baking only one at a time, don’t add the topping to all of them at once.

Evenly and generously spread the cream mixture onto the base, leaving a small border around the edge (this will turn golden-brown and crispy).

Scatter the onion rings and bacon on top and sprinkle with thyme.

Bake for about 12 minutes or until the edges are nicely browned and the bottom is crisp.

Serve immediately.

Constantia Glen Sauvignon Blanc is available at a cellar door price of R195. For online wine, purchases visit https://www.constantiaglen.com/order-wine/.