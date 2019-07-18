Xoliswa Ndoyiya with Nelson Mandela.



It's Nelson Mandela's birthday and as decreed by the UN, also International Mandela Day.

The whole world is taking 67 minutes of their time to do a bit of good to their immediate community.





What if that included cooking Madiba's favourite food?





His personal chef, Xoliswa Ndoyiya, had been Madiba's cook since 1992. He was looking for someone who could prepare the kind of food he grew up with.



“My friend Gloria Nocando was working for him and she said she would introduce me. So I went and the first time I met him, wow, I was so happy, in such shock,” Ndoyiya said. “I had seen him on TV and heard him speaking, and now I was meeting him. It was a very nice day in my life. He asked me my name and my clan, and then said: ‘Do you think you can cook my home food?’ I said I could and I got the job, just like that.”





Last year, Madiba's favourite meal by Ndoyiya, umleqwa, which is boiled chicken, was featured in " The Great South African Cookbook".





Here's how to make the easy recipe





Umleqwa

