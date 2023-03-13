Meatless Monday: A delicious and easy recipe idea to start the week off right if you love pizza

Do you observe Meatless Monday? It’s a movement to eat meatless meals one day a week. Luckily, it can be the most delicious day of the week.

If you need inspiration, here’s a vegetarian recipe perfect for inspiring your Meatless Mondays. Keto mushroom pizza Makes: 1 large pizza

Ingredients Dough 90g almond flour or ground almonds

125g mozzarella, grated (do not use pre-grated Mozzarella – it gets tossed with starch to keep it from sticking together and will prevent it from melting homogeneously) 2 tbs cream cheese 1 large egg

Toppings 125ml tomato purée 1 tsp dried herbs

1 tsp crushed garlic 1 tbs olive oil 150g Portobello mushrooms, sliced

100g Mozzarella, grated 1-2 tbs pickled jalapeños 1 tbs baby capers

Salt and pepper, to taste Handful fresh rocket, to serve Method

Preheat the oven to 200˚C, fan on. For the dough Place the almond flour, Mozzarella, and cream cheese in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Heat and keep stirring with a firm spatula or wooden spoon until melted and well combined. Remove from the heat and add the egg. Working quickly, stir until the egg has been incorporated and the dough is smooth.

Place the dough between 2 large pieces of baking paper. Roll out thinly into a ± 30cm pizza base. Remove the top piece of baking paper and slide the dough onto a large baking tray.

Prick the base all over with a fork. Bake for 8-9 minutes until golden. Carefully flip the base and bake for a further 2-3 minutes on the other side.

While the base is cooking, combine the tomato purée, dried herbs, and garlic in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer and reduce until thickened. Season to taste. Heat olive oil in a frying pan and cook the mushrooms until barely tender but not cooked through. Season lightly. Spread the tomato sauce over the pizza base.

Sprinkle it with Mozzarella. Top with mushrooms, capers and jalapeños. Return to the oven and reduce the heat to 180˚C.