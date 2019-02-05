It was the first thing I learnt to bake and probably the only reason we owned a microwave. 

The sponge is light as a feather and has been layered into birthday cakes, baked into a bundt and glazed with chocolate icing for Bible studies, poured into slabs and topped with swirls of tinned caramel for school fundraisers. 

It can be a cupcake, a swiss roll - and now, a lamington.

Ingredients 

(Makes 18 to 20)

  • 1 cup cake flour
  • 1 cup caster sugar
  • 4 tbs cocoa powder
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Chocolate glaze

  • 60g good-quality dark chocolate, chopped
  • 1/4 cup cream
  • 2 tbs golden syrup or honey
  • 1/4 cup hot water

Toasted desiccated coconut, for tossing

Method 

  1. Whisk all the ingredients together until smooth. Divide the batter between silicone heart moulds (or whichever you desire) sprayed with cooking spray - don’t fill more than halfway as the cake mix expands quite a bit. Pop the moulds into the microwave and microwave on full power/high for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cake springs back when you touch it. Remove from the microwave and allow to cool slightly before unmoulding.
  2. Continue with the rest of the batter. While the cakes are cooling, make the glaze by placing all the ingredients in a small microwave-safe bowl and heat gently until melted and glossy. Allow to cool.
  3. When the cakes and glaze are completely cool, use a pastry brush to paint the glaze onto the cakes then toss in the toasted coconut.

TheKateTin.com