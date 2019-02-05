It was the first thing I learnt to bake and probably the only reason we owned a microwave.
The sponge is light as a feather and has been layered into birthday cakes, baked into a bundt and glazed with chocolate icing for Bible studies, poured into slabs and topped with swirls of tinned caramel for school fundraisers.
It can be a cupcake, a swiss roll - and now, a lamington.
Ingredients
(Makes 18 to 20)
- 1 cup cake flour
- 1 cup caster sugar
- 4 tbs cocoa powder
- 4 tsp baking powder
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup hot water
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Chocolate glaze
- 60g good-quality dark chocolate, chopped
- 1/4 cup cream
- 2 tbs golden syrup or honey
- 1/4 cup hot water
Toasted desiccated coconut, for tossing
Method
- Whisk all the ingredients together until smooth. Divide the batter between silicone heart moulds (or whichever you desire) sprayed with cooking spray - don’t fill more than halfway as the cake mix expands quite a bit. Pop the moulds into the microwave and microwave on full power/high for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cake springs back when you touch it. Remove from the microwave and allow to cool slightly before unmoulding.
- Continue with the rest of the batter. While the cakes are cooling, make the glaze by placing all the ingredients in a small microwave-safe bowl and heat gently until melted and glossy. Allow to cool.
- When the cakes and glaze are completely cool, use a pastry brush to paint the glaze onto the cakes then toss in the toasted coconut.