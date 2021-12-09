Mouth-watering breakfast recipes for summer

Have a day jam-packed with summer activities? Start the day off right with one of these breakfast recipes stuffed and topped with fresh, seasonal produce.

Classic Caesar salad with a coddled egg dressing A coddled egg is an egg that is briefly cooked for two minutes, both the yolk and white are still runny. For a Caesar dressing, it is done to make the yolk slightly thicker. This in turn allows for a slightly thicker dressing. You can skip the step if you prefer and then use the whole egg, not just the yolk.

Serves: 6 - 8 Ingredients For the dressing

2 whole eggs, dunked in boiling water for 2 minutes 2 large cloves garlic, finely grated 3 whole anchovy fillets, finely chopped (optional) or replace anchovies with an additional tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce ½ cup light olive oil (not extra virgin) 1 heaped teaspoon smooth Dijon mustard

½ cup Parmesan cheese grated Juice of 1 large lemon For the salad

4 small gem lettuce, rinsed and patted dry 6 large eggs, soft boiled for 6 minutes 150g bacon, chopped and cooked

60g Parmesan shavings 100g croutons Micro herbs to garnish

Lemon wedges to serve Method For the dressing: separate the eggs and place the coddled yolks in a bowl, mix well with the anchovies and the garlic.

Slowly whisk in the oil, and when thick, stir in the Worcestershire sauce, mustard, parmesan cheese, and lemon juice. To assemble the salad, arrange the leaves in a Christmas Wreath pattern on a large, flat platter, leaving a round gap in the centre (may place a round bowl in the centre to ensure an even pattern). Arrange the soft-boiled eggs on the leaves, sprinkle with the croutons and bacon. Pour the dressing over the salad evenly and top liberally with freshly grated parmesan cheese.

Garnish with micro herbs, remove the bowl in the centre if used, and serve with lemon wedges. Recipe by The South African Poultry Association. Coconut and pineapple French toast muffins. Picture: Supplied Coconut and pineapple French toast muffins

Ingredients 1x 440 g can Rhodes Quality Pineapple Pieces in Syrup, drained 500ml milk

6 eggs 1 tsp ground cinnamon Loaf unsliced white bread, cut into cubes

Topping 65ml brown sugar 65ml desiccated coconut

2,5ml ground cinnamon To serve Syrup (optional)

Method In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs and cinnamon. Add the bread cubes and the Rhodes Quality pineapple pieces and stir to mix.

Leave the mixture to stand until the bread absorbs most of the milk. Spray a muffin tin with non-stick spray. Fill the muffin cups with the bread mixture and leave to stand for a further 15 minutes.

Mix the brown sugar, coconut, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle the topping over the muffins. Bake the muffins in an oven that has been preheated to 180 degrees Celsius for 15 -20 minutes or until the muffins are puffed and golden.