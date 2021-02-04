Mouthwatering mango recipes to whip up for Valentine’s Day

Sometimes we get the idea that fruits are entities of their own and shouldn’t be mixed with regular meals. But mango is just one of those fruits that taste delicious on and with anything. And sure, it can be scary to experiment with new fruits and veggies at first, but once you get started there’s no going back. The mango is renowned all over the world as the ‘king of fruits’ – hugely popular centuries ago among princes of the east and believed to be the food of the gods in ancient India – so there is no doubt it can be the perfect choice for your Valentine. Mangoes are high in vitamins A, C, and biotin, and the mineral potassium. This yummy fruit is also a source of vitamins B1 and B6 and is free from fat, sodium, and cholesterol – so many more reasons to serve mangoes to the ones you love. You can start the day off with breakfast in bed with cinnamon French toast with grilled mango cheeks, and from there on you can feed your loved one delectable treats off a sumptuous mango grazing board. Here are the recipes.

Cinnamon French toast with ricotta cheese and grilled mango cheeks

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 mangoes, for 4 cheeks and wedges

2 large eggs

4tbsp low-fat smooth cream cheese

1 tbsp castor sugar

A little butter

1 white loaf of bread, thickly sliced

150g ricotta cheese (can substitute low-fat cream cheese)

Cinnamon sugar

Method

To cut the mango cheeks, hold the fruit vertically and use a sharp knife to cut down either side of the stone – adjacent to the wider part of the stone.

Peel the skin off each cheek or use a large spoon to scoop the flesh out of the skin. The smaller pieces of mango flesh on the other side of the stone can be cut as wedges.

Grill or fry the mango cheeks and wedges briefly on a hot griddle, set aside.

Beat the eggs, cream cheese, and castor sugar to make a batter.

Heat a little butter in a frying pan until hot.

Dip the bread slices into the batter, turning them over to soak both sides.

Fry the slices in the hot butter until golden, turning to cook both sides.

Drain on paper towels and serve immediately with cinnamon sugar, a dollop of ricotta cheese, a mango cheek, and a wedge.

Mango grazing board

Serves: 4 - 6

What to put:

Fresh or dried mango slices

Mango pickle

Dried mango

Cured meat

Salami sticks

Artichokes

Roasted peppers

Marinated olives

Cucumber

Celery

Radishes

Crackers and crisps (or veggie crisps )

Dips such as hummus or pesto

Nuts

Method

Slice or cut fruits and vegetables into strips.

Make a dip or hummus.

Roll up charcuterie (eg, prosciutto) or fold in quarters (eg, salami).

Put nuts in a small bowl (in case guests are allergic to nuts).

Place olives in a small bowl.

Cut any garnishes (eg, kiwi, pomegranates).

Arrange crackers, crisps, and cheese straws around the outside of the platter.

Recipes by the South African Mango Growers’ Association.