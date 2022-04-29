My ingredient love affair with hot sauce

Hot sauce, a condiment made from chilli peppers, is great for giving foods a spicy kick.
I love it on any type of meat, noodles, eggs, fries, pretty much anything, for that matter.
When I really got “into” hot sauce I was in college. As students back then we would eat whatever was cheap and soaked it with whatever hot sauce we could find to make it taste good, and since then I have never stopped.
Tabasco, Minnie's hot peri-peri sauce, and Nando's peri-peri sauce are always in my fridge. Despite its widespread use, many people may wonder how this spicy staple affects your health.
Besides giving foods a spicy kick, hot sauce has a number of qualities – ranging from improving your mood, to help you lose weight, to long-term medical benefits.
Here are some health benefits that I get when I add some spice to my life.
It makes me feel great
First of all, the hot sauce actually makes me happy. Though the burning sensation of eating super-spicy foods can almost be painful, I keep coming back for more. That is because of the endorphins released when I ingest hot and spicy foods.
Hot sauce fights colds
The spicy properties of the chillies in hot sauce have been shown to help beat off the symptoms of colds and flu by easing sinus and nasal congestion, increasing body temperature, and relieving respiratory problems.
It adds flavour to normally boring meals
Well-balanced hot sauces like the ones I have mentioned above are an easy way to add flavour and interest to otherwise bland and boring healthy meals of vegetables and salads. Drizzling hot sauce over your food is like putting the cherry on a cake; it just complements the dish.