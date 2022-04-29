My ingredient love affair with hot sauce

I love it on any type of meat, noodles, eggs, fries, pretty much anything, for that matter.

When I really got “into” hot sauce I was in college. As students back then we would eat whatever was cheap and soaked it with whatever hot sauce we could find to make it taste good, and since then I have never stopped.

Tabasco, Minnie's hot peri-peri sauce, and Nando's peri-peri sauce are always in my fridge. Despite its widespread use, many people may wonder how this spicy staple affects your health.

Besides giving foods a spicy kick, hot sauce has a number of qualities – ranging from improving your mood, to help you lose weight, to long-term medical benefits.