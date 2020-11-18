Mzansi tweeps have no chill as Somizi finally launches his cookbook

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang is finally set to release his first-ever cookbook. This week the "Idols SA" judge took to Instagram to announce to his three million followers that the cookbook titled, ‘Dinner at Somizi’s - I am not a chef’ is now available for pre-order. The cookbook is inspired by his family’s cooking and celebrates food that is proudly South Africa. “I am super excited to tell you that my book is finally complete. Done, signed, sealed, and can be delivered to you. It’s not released yet, soon to be released in less than two weeks,” he said. In the video clip, Somgaga also urged his followers to pre-order the book so he can break records when it finally hits the shelves. His previous book, Dominoes - Unbreakable spirit - The Somizi Mhlongo Story, co-written with Lesley Mofokeng, was a bestseller. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Fans and industry friends flooded his timeline with encouraging messages on his new venture.

“Congratulations Sweeeerrrieee! #Inspired”, wrote Lasizwe.

“Amazing.....”, commented celebrity chef Lorna Maseko.“The excitement is real” added model and actress Shashi Naidoo.

But as always, some didn’t take too well to the announcement. One user wrote: “We ain't gonna order nonsense. He must reference or acknowledge the person who gave him this idea. Ohh we he stole the idea.”

We ain't gonna order nonsense. He must reference or acknowledge the person who gave him this idea. Ohh we he stole the idea. — Mr Mchocho ® (@morena_mashola) November 17, 2020

Another questioned the title of the cookbook, saying: "We must order a cook book with the title “I am not a chef”? Bhatong!"

We must order a cook book with the title “I am not a chef”? Bhatong! — DL Verse (@DLVerse14) November 17, 2020

Mhlongo-Motuang has for many years been showcasing his culinary skills on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos of his home-cooked meals. Now he’s ready to share these skills with the world.

BRANDS: First look at Somizi’s cook book



Visuals of the book have dropped.



If you haven’t seen what the book looks like, see pics below ... #KgopoloReports #SomiziCookbook pic.twitter.com/Bx5HnornCo — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 17, 2020

He launched his cooking show “Dinner at Somizi's” on 1Magic about two months ago and the show has been a hit, even though it has courted controversy, thanks to allegations that it is a stolen concept.

On the show, Somizi invites Mzansi’s biggest stars – Rami Chuene, Siya Kolisi, Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, Dr. Rebecca Malope, and Zahara – to come to cook with him and while doing so, he got them talking about interesting topics.

‘Dinner at Somizi’s - I am not a chef’ is set to be released on November, 26.