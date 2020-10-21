National Apple Day: 3 recipes to make with apples

Today is National Apple Day (Oct 21) , an annual celebration of, well, apples. An apple a day keeps the doctor away and today we celebrate the fruit that adds a healthy touch to many dishes and lunch boxes. National Apple Day was started by a charity called Common Ground in Covent Garden, UK, in 1990 and is still being celebrated. Apples are associated with a number of long-term health benefits. They are loaded with fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Studies also reveal that eating more apples could be associated with a lower risk of several chronic conditions, including heart disease.

In celebration of this special day, we share these quick and easy apple dishes you can try at home.

Bangers with bacon and apples

Serves: 4

Ingredients

30ml wholegrain mustard

2 cloves garlic, crushed

30ml brown sugar

30ml chopped rosemary leaves

500g pork sausages

250g streaky bacon

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

100ml orange juice

Method

Combine mustard, garlic, sugar, and half the chopped rosemary, and mix well.

Add the sausages and toss well to coat with the mixture.

Wrap each sausage in bacon.

Combine apples with the orange juice and the rest of the rosemary. Place into an ovenproof roasting dish.

Arrange the bacon-wrapped sausages on top and cook in the oven at 200°C for 25-30 minutes.

Turn the sausages halfway through so they are golden and crispy all around.

Serve warm.

Recipe by Angela Day.

Apple and blueberry crumble. Picture: Jennifer Bruce

Apple and blueberry crumble

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

For the pastry

500ml plain flour

60ml castor sugar

180g butter, chilled and chopped

1 egg, beaten

30ml iced water

For the filling

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

30ml castor sugar

½ small lemon, juiced

125g blueberries

For the crumble

60ml chopped nuts

60ml coconut

Cream for serving

Method

For the pastry, put the flour and sugar into a food processor.

Add the butter and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Add egg and enough water to bring the dough together.

Press half the dough into a 17 x 28cm pan lined with non-stick baking paper.

Put the remaining dough into the freezer to firm up. Spoon the filling on top of the pastry.

Grate the remaining dough into a bowl and add the nuts and coconut.

Sprinkle the crumble on top of the filling. Bake at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

Remove and cool. Cut into slices and serve with whipped cream.

For the filling, combine the apples, sugar, and lemon juice in a saucepan and heat gently. Bring to a simmer and cook until apples are just tender. Remove and cool. Fold in the blueberries.

Oats-stuffed apples. Picture: Supplied

Oats stuffed apples

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 apples (Cripps pink or gala)

Filling

2 cups oats (you can use Jungle Large Tiger Oat Flakes or Jungle Oats)

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 large egg

1 cup low-fat milk

¼ cup canola oil

3 tbs honey/maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

Optional extras

½ cup chopped walnuts or nuts of your choice

½ cup dried cranberries, raisins, or chopped dried fruit

Method

Core each apple making a deep well for the filling.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a casserole dish big enough for the 4 apples. Place apples inside the dish ready to be filled.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs until well blended. Mix in milk, oil, maple syrup or honey and vanilla.

Add oats mixture to milk mixture and stir well. If using optional extras, add this to the filling as well.

Pour mixture into prepared apples.

Bake in a preheated oven until set – for about 45 minutes. Serve warm.

Recipe by Jungle.