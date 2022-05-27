National Burger Day: 3 incredible and delicious burger recipes to try at home

Every May 28, National Hamburger Day celebrates one of the most iconic foods in the world. Originating in Hamburg, Germany, the hamburger – as we know it – was developed in Seymour, Wisconsin, a town still famous for its hamburger heroics.

Whether you choose the steak ranch style with generous patties and all the trimmings, or a new age smash-burger with gourmet toppings, be sure to indulge in one. Here are the top burger recipes you can try in the comfort of your home. Thai chicken burgers. Picture: Sarah Sydney Thai chicken burgers

Servings: 2 Ingredients 2 brioche or sourdough buns

2 chicken burger patties Toppings 2 tbs Newman’s horseradish

Sliced onions Sliced cucumber Lettuce and alfalfa sprouts

Red chilli (optional) Coriander mint slaw 5 tbs good fat garlic aioli

1 tbs chopped mint leaves 1 tbs chopped coriander leaves Squeeze of lime

Method Spray olive oil in a pan on medium heat. Cook burger patties on each side for 4-5 minutes, till golden brown.

Mix all ingredients for the coriander and mint slaw. Assemble the burger by slathering coriander mint slaw mustard on the base of each bun, and place burger patties and toppings. Serve with hot chips.

Recipe by Sarah Sydney Mighty Avo Hamburger. Picture: Supplied Mighty Avo Hamburger Serves: 4

Ingredients For the avo meat patties 500g lean beef mince

1 egg, lightly beaten 15ml meat spice 1 large ripe avocado, mashed

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper For the burgers 4 sesame buns

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and sliced 2 ripe tomatoes, sliced 1 red onion, sliced

4 cheese slices Fresh rocket or salad leaves Micro herbs to garnish

Method Mix all the patty ingredients together lightly with a small fork, do not over mix or the patty will be tough. Leave to rest for 10 minutes. Shape into 4 patties. Brush the patties lightly on both sides with oil and cook them on a very hot cast iron griddle pan, until nicely browned and cooked through. Use a large flat spatula to turn the patties.

Slice the buns in half and toast the cut sides. To assemble, place lettuce on the bottom half of each bun, top with the meat patty, and cheese slices, add the sliced avocado, a slice of tomato, and add the onion and garnish with micro herbs. Serve. Recipe by South African Avocado Growers’ Association

Asian-style pork burgers. Picture: Supplied Asian-style pork burgers Serves: 4 Ingredients

600g pork mince 20ml grated fresh ginger 5ml chopped garlic

125ml chopped fresh coriander 45ml sweet chilli sauce 10ml sesame oil

250ml fresh breadcrumbs Salt and pepper Oil, for frying

Sesame buns Lettuce and sweet chilli sauce, for serving Pickled slaw

250ml white cabbage, shredded 250ml red cabbage, shredded 15ml salt

125ml rice vinegar 20ml - 30ml castor sugar 5ml yellow mustard seeds

Method In a bowl, combine the mince, ginger, garlic, coriander, sweet chilli sauce, sesame oil, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape it into patties. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry on medium heat for 5 minutes a side. To ensure the burgers are fully cooked, place them in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 minutes. Serve on sesame buns, with lettuce, pickled slaw, and extra sweet chilli sauce or with potato wedges if desired.