National Burger Day: 3 incredible and delicious burger recipes to try at home

Every May 28, National Hamburger Day celebrates one of the most iconic foods in the world.
Originating in Hamburg, Germany, the hamburger – as we know it – was developed in Seymour, Wisconsin, a town still famous for its hamburger heroics.
Whether you choose the steak ranch style with generous patties and all the trimmings, or a new age smash-burger with gourmet toppings, be sure to indulge in one.
Here are the top burger recipes you can try in the comfort of your home.
Thai chicken burgers
Servings: 2
Ingredients
2 brioche or sourdough buns
2 chicken burger patties
Toppings
2 tbs Newman’s horseradish
Sliced onions
Sliced cucumber
Lettuce and alfalfa sprouts
Red chilli (optional)
Coriander mint slaw
5 tbs good fat garlic aioli
1 tbs chopped mint leaves
1 tbs chopped coriander leaves
Squeeze of lime
Method
Spray olive oil in a pan on medium heat.
Cook burger patties on each side for 4-5 minutes, till golden brown.
Mix all ingredients for the coriander and mint slaw.
Assemble the burger by slathering coriander mint slaw mustard on the base of each bun, and place burger patties and toppings.
Serve with hot chips.
Recipe by Sarah Sydney
Mighty Avo Hamburger
Serves: 4
Ingredients
For the avo meat patties
500g lean beef mince
1 egg, lightly beaten
15ml meat spice
1 large ripe avocado, mashed
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
For the burgers
4 sesame buns
2 large ripe avocados, peeled and sliced
2 ripe tomatoes, sliced
1 red onion, sliced
4 cheese slices
Fresh rocket or salad leaves
Micro herbs to garnish
Method
Mix all the patty ingredients together lightly with a small fork, do not over mix or the patty will be tough. Leave to rest for 10 minutes. Shape into 4 patties.
Brush the patties lightly on both sides with oil and cook them on a very hot cast iron griddle pan, until nicely browned and cooked through. Use a large flat spatula to turn the patties.
Slice the buns in half and toast the cut sides.
To assemble, place lettuce on the bottom half of each bun, top with the meat patty, and cheese slices, add the sliced avocado, a slice of tomato, and add the onion and garnish with micro herbs. Serve.
Recipe by South African Avocado Growers’ Association
Asian-style pork burgers
Serves: 4
Ingredients
600g pork mince
20ml grated fresh ginger
5ml chopped garlic
125ml chopped fresh coriander
45ml sweet chilli sauce
10ml sesame oil
250ml fresh breadcrumbs
Salt and pepper
Oil, for frying
Sesame buns
Lettuce and sweet chilli sauce, for serving
Pickled slaw
250ml white cabbage, shredded
250ml red cabbage, shredded
15ml salt
125ml rice vinegar
20ml - 30ml castor sugar
5ml yellow mustard seeds
Method
In a bowl, combine the mince, ginger, garlic, coriander, sweet chilli sauce, sesame oil, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape it into patties. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat some oil in a frying pan and fry on medium heat for 5 minutes a side. To ensure the burgers are fully cooked, place them in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 minutes.
Serve on sesame buns, with lettuce, pickled slaw, and extra sweet chilli sauce or with potato wedges if desired.
Slaw: Combine the white and red cabbage in a bowl. Sprinkle the salt, and allow it to stand for 20 minutes.
Rinse well and allow to drain thoroughly.
Transfer to a bowl. Mix the rice vinegar, sugar and mustard seeds, and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Pour over the cabbage, refrigerate and allow to marinate for 30 minutes.