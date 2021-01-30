National Croissant Day: Kriya Gangiah shares her fool-proof must-try croissant recipe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Did you know that today is National Croissant Day? If you think about it, It's no wonder this crescent-shaped Austrian pastry has its own holiday. After all, croissants somehow manage to be rich, flaky, and buttery all at the same time. As it turns out, that's no easy balance. Croissant-making is quite a bit more involved than most baking projects. To celebrate this special occasion, television and radio personality Kriya Gangiah has shared below a recipe that you can also whip at home in celebration.

Gangiah says everyone who knows her knows that she is a sucker for a culinary challenge, however, the croissant is one pastry that has intimidated her for months.

She says she has tried and failed to make croissants before but she has found a fool-proof recipe that a home cook on any level can succeed with.

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup granulated sugar

4tsp active dry yeast

2 ¼ tsp kosher salt

1 ¼ cups unsalted butter, cold

1 cup milk (you may need slightly more or less)

Egg wash (1 large egg beaten with a teaspoon or two of water)

Method

Place the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in a large bowl and whisk together until combined.

Slice the butter into half a centimeter thick slices and toss in the flour mixture to coat.

Add the milk and stir together until a stiff dough forms.

Wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a long rectangle shape.

Fold it into thirds (like a letter), turn 90 degrees, and repeat 4 to 6 more times, or until the dough has large streaks of butter in it but it is smooth and flat. (If at any point the butter starts to feel soft, chill it in the refrigerator or freezer until stiff.)

Wrap tightly and chill for 1 more hour, then divide the dough in half and roll each portion out to a thickness of about 0.3cm, in a long rectangle shape (approx. 25cm wide by 55cm long).

Cut the dough into long, skinny triangles (about 12cm at the wide end).

Notch the wide end of each triangle with about a 1cm cut, then roll from the wide end to the pointed end, tucking the point under the croissant.

Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, cover loosely with plastic wrap and allow to proof until doubled in size (1 to 2 hours).

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees, and gently brush the croissants with egg wash.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until puffed, golden brown, and flaky.