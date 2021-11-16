National Fast Food Day: Amazing copycat recipes of KFC chicken and other fast food favourites
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. The purpose of this holiday is self-explanatory – to celebrate the love of fast food.
First popularised in the US in the 1950s, fast food is considered any meal with low preparation time and served to a customer in a packaged form. The meal makes for quick dine-in, take-out or take-away.
Most fast-food restaurants offer drive-thru service. If you are running out but would like to celebrate this day, you can skip the drive-thru, and re-create your favourite fast foods at home with these recipes.
KFC chicken
Ingredients
Chicken pieces
Salt
Pepper
Robertson chicken spice
Dried mixed herbs
Cake flour (enough to coat all chicken pieces)
2 eggs beaten (number of eggs depends on the number of chicken pieces)
Cooking oil
Method
Liberally spice the chicken pieces equally with the Robertsons chicken spice, salt, pepper, salt, and mixed herbs.
Dip chicken in cake flour then into the eggs. Then back into the flour.
Fry pieces in medium heat oil until cooked through.
Recipe by Bianca Cupido.
McDonald's apple pie
Ingredients
25g of butter
4 green apples, peeled and chopped
30g of sugar
One puff pastry sheet
1 tsp of cinnamon
Method
Add apples, sugar, butter, and cinnamon to the pan and heat on low.
Put melted apple mix on a laid-out puff pastry sheet.
Fold the sheet over to create pie shape and close sides using a fork.
Recipe from the Daily Mail.
Nando’s peri-peri rice bowl
Ingredients
For the rice bowl
2 tbs sesame oil and 1 tbs vegetable oil mixed together
1 courgette, grated
1 carrot, grated
80g spinach
1 cup long-grain rice
150g cooked shredded chicken
2 large eggs
2 tbs vinegar
For the dressing
50ml peri-peri sauce
1 tbs sesame seeds
1 tbs brown sugar
Method
Cook the rice as per the packet instructions.
In a frying pan, add the mixed oil and all of the vegetables, and cook until they soften.
Heat a saucepan of water as the vegetable cooks.
Once boiled, add vinegar to the bubbling water, then quickly whisk and crack an egg into the saucepan.
Wait three minutes and remove the egg carefully, placing it on a paper towel to dry.
In a separate frying pan, add the peri-peri sauce, soy sauce, sesame seeds and brown sugar.
Wait for the sugar to dissolve before adding the chicken.
Once the chicken is cooked, put the rice into a bowl, then add the vegetables and chicken, before placing the poached egg on top.
Recipe by Nando’s.