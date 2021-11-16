National Fast Food Day: Amazing copycat recipes of KFC chicken and other fast food favourites

November 16 is National Fast Food Day. The purpose of this holiday is self-explanatory – to celebrate the love of fast food. First popularised in the US in the 1950s, fast food is considered any meal with low preparation time and served to a customer in a packaged form. The meal makes for quick dine-in, take-out or take-away.

Most fast-food restaurants offer drive-thru service. If you are running out but would like to celebrate this day, you can skip the drive-thru, and re-create your favourite fast foods at home with these recipes. KFC chicken Ingredients

Chicken pieces Salt Pepper

Robertson chicken spice Dried mixed herbs Cake flour (enough to coat all chicken pieces)

2 eggs beaten (number of eggs depends on the number of chicken pieces) Cooking oil Method

Liberally spice the chicken pieces equally with the Robertsons chicken spice, salt, pepper, salt, and mixed herbs. Dip chicken in cake flour then into the eggs. Then back into the flour. Fry pieces in medium heat oil until cooked through.

Recipe by Bianca Cupido. McDonald's apple pie Ingredients

25g of butter 4 green apples, peeled and chopped 30g of sugar

One puff pastry sheet 1 tsp of cinnamon Method

Add apples, sugar, butter, and cinnamon to the pan and heat on low. Put melted apple mix on a laid-out puff pastry sheet. Fold the sheet over to create pie shape and close sides using a fork.

Recipe from the Daily Mail. Nando’s peri-peri rice bowl

Ingredients For the rice bowl 2 tbs sesame oil and 1 tbs vegetable oil mixed together

1 courgette, grated 1 carrot, grated 80g spinach

1 cup long-grain rice 150g cooked shredded chicken 2 large eggs

2 tbs vinegar For the dressing 50ml peri-peri sauce

1 tbs sesame seeds 1 tbs brown sugar Method

Cook the rice as per the packet instructions. In a frying pan, add the mixed oil and all of the vegetables, and cook until they soften. Heat a saucepan of water as the vegetable cooks.

Once boiled, add vinegar to the bubbling water, then quickly whisk and crack an egg into the saucepan. Wait three minutes and remove the egg carefully, placing it on a paper towel to dry. In a separate frying pan, add the peri-peri sauce, soy sauce, sesame seeds and brown sugar.