LifestyleFood DrinkRecipes
McDonald's apple pie. Picture: McDonald's
McDonald's apple pie. Picture: McDonald's

National Fast Food Day: Amazing copycat recipes of KFC chicken and other fast food favourites

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

November 16 is National Fast Food Day. The purpose of this holiday is self-explanatory – to celebrate the love of fast food.

First popularised in the US in the 1950s, fast food is considered any meal with low preparation time and served to a customer in a packaged form. The meal makes for quick dine-in, take-out or take-away.

Most fast-food restaurants offer drive-thru service. If you are running out but would like to celebrate this day, you can skip the drive-thru, and re-create your favourite fast foods at home with these recipes.

KFC chicken

Ingredients

MORE ON THIS

Chicken pieces

Salt

Pepper

Robertson chicken spice

Dried mixed herbs

Cake flour (enough to coat all chicken pieces)

2 eggs beaten (number of eggs depends on the number of chicken pieces)

Cooking oil

Method

Liberally spice the chicken pieces equally with the Robertsons chicken spice, salt, pepper, salt, and mixed herbs.

Dip chicken in cake flour then into the eggs. Then back into the flour.

Fry pieces in medium heat oil until cooked through.

Recipe by Bianca Cupido.

McDonald's apple pie

Ingredients

25g of butter

4 green apples, peeled and chopped

30g of sugar

One puff pastry sheet

1 tsp of cinnamon

Method

Add apples, sugar, butter, and cinnamon to the pan and heat on low.

Put melted apple mix on a laid-out puff pastry sheet.

Fold the sheet over to create pie shape and close sides using a fork.

Recipe from the Daily Mail.

Nando’s peri-peri rice bowl

Ingredients

For the rice bowl

2 tbs sesame oil and 1 tbs vegetable oil mixed together

1 courgette, grated

1 carrot, grated

80g spinach

1 cup long-grain rice

150g cooked shredded chicken

2 large eggs

2 tbs vinegar

For the dressing

50ml peri-peri sauce

1 tbs sesame seeds

1 tbs brown sugar

Method

Cook the rice as per the packet instructions.

In a frying pan, add the mixed oil and all of the vegetables, and cook until they soften.

Heat a saucepan of water as the vegetable cooks.

Once boiled, add vinegar to the bubbling water, then quickly whisk and crack an egg into the saucepan.

Wait three minutes and remove the egg carefully, placing it on a paper towel to dry.

In a separate frying pan, add the peri-peri sauce, soy sauce, sesame seeds and brown sugar.

Wait for the sugar to dissolve before adding the chicken.

Once the chicken is cooked, put the rice into a bowl, then add the vegetables and chicken, before placing the poached egg on top.

Recipe by Nando’s.

NandosFoodiesLife Hacks

Share this article: