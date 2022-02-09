National Pizza Day: Tips for making restaurant-quality pizza at home
Share this article:
February 9 is National Pizza Day.
This day is dedicated to appreciating pizza, a baked flat bread that is topped with various toppings and cheese. Many toppings and sauces can be added to pizzas, including vegetables, meats, and seafood. Pizza was invented in Naples, Italy, around the 10th century and has since grown to become one of the most popular foods.
And that means people are having fun experimenting with the Italian dish. While we would never pass up pizza delivery, sometimes, nothing beats homemade - especially if you have got the right tools.
Making your own pizza at home can either be a leisurely process, where you make everything from scratch. For instance, bread dough base and the tomato sauce, or you can fast-track the process by buying ready-made bread dough from your supermarket and using a bottle of ready-made tomato pasta sauce.
Since making your own pizza at home is not an easy thing to do, the tips below from an expert will set you on your way to success. Last year, UK-born chef Mark Coombe was crowned South Africa’s pizza-making champion and knows exactly what it takes to make good pizza at home.
While we may never reach the lofty heights of world pizza champion, Coombe has shared some wood-fired pizza tips that will help everyone’s technique this National Pizza Day. And the tips are just as useful at home with your regular oven. Read on for his top four tips for creating the perfect pizza.
- You have to have a decent dough to start with. It must be home made and left to prove two to three times to incorporate air into the dough.
- Use quality ingredients for your topping.
- Don’t use too many toppings, otherwise you will confuse your palate. It is the less is more principle.
- Don’t pile your toppings on so much that you can’t actually eat the pizza. It will baffle your palate, and they will also fall off.