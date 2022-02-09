National Pizza Day: Tips for making restaurant-quality pizza at home

This day is dedicated to appreciating pizza, a baked flat bread that is topped with various toppings and cheese. Many toppings and sauces can be added to pizzas, including vegetables, meats, and seafood. Pizza was invented in Naples, Italy, around the 10th century and has since grown to become one of the most popular foods.

And that means people are having fun experimenting with the Italian dish. While we would never pass up pizza delivery, sometimes, nothing beats homemade - especially if you have got the right tools.

Making your own pizza at home can either be a leisurely process, where you make everything from scratch. For instance, bread dough base and the tomato sauce, or you can fast-track the process by buying ready-made bread dough from your supermarket and using a bottle of ready-made tomato pasta sauce.

Since making your own pizza at home is not an easy thing to do, the tips below from an expert will set you on your way to success. Last year, UK-born chef Mark Coombe was crowned South Africa’s pizza-making champion and knows exactly what it takes to make good pizza at home.