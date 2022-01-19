National Popcorn Day: 3 genius ways to use popcorn as an ingredient

January 19, is National Popcorn Day, a day to celebrate one of the most loved treats worldwide. This time-honoured snack can be sweet or savoury, caramelised, buttered or plain, moulded into a candied ball, or tossed with nuts and chocolate.

However, it is enjoyable, enjoy it today. Below are three genius ways to use popcorn as an ingredient. Popcorn cake. Picture: Supplied Popcorn cake

Ingredients 2 bags of microwave popcorn, popped with unpopped kernels removed 2 cups Smarties

1½ cups broken pretzel sticks 8 cups marshmallows ½ cup butter

Method Spray a large cake tin with cooking spray. Once you have popped your popcorn, add 2 cups of Smarties and 1 ½ cups of broken pretzel sticks.

Melt ½ cup butter in a large saucepan. When melted add in the 8 cups of marshmallows. Stir until melted and smooth and remove from the heat.

Allow to cool for about 2 minutes, while stirring constantly, and then pour over your popcorn mixture. Stir until all the ingredients are combined and then press into the prepared tin. Cover with foil and let your cake set for at least an hour to cool.

When you are ready to serve the cake, loosen the sides from the tin by running a butter knife around the edges. Flip your pan over on to your serving platter. Your cake should come out quite easily.

You want it to cool completely so it will cut easily. Cover tightly and store for up to one day. Recipe by AGT Foods.

Popcorn salad. Picture: Supplied Popcorn salad Popcorn, fresh Carrots, shredded

Bacon bits, pre-cooked Mayonnaise Cheddar cheese, shredded

Celery Method In a large bowl, add mayonnaise, celery, half of the Cheddar cheese, half of the bacon, and carrots. Use a spoon to mix well.

In a mixing bowl (or whatever large bowl you have) add popcorn. Add mayonnaise mixture on top and use the spoon to gently stir together until the popcorn is coated. Spoon the salad into a serving bowl of your choice, then sprinkle the remaining cheese, bacon, and any additional celery on top. Serve the popcorn salad immediately.

Chocolate peanut butter popcorn balls. Picture: Supplied Chocolate peanut butter popcorn balls Ingredients ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 9 cups air-popped popcorn ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

2 tbs dark chocolate chunks⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ¼ cup organic honey⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ¼ cup natural chunky peanut butter⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Method ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Place the popcorn and chocolate chunks in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Heat a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the honey and peanut butter and stir with a spatula until heated and the honey starts to bubble.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Remove from heat, and pour over the popcorn, using the spatula to scrape the sides of the saucepan.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Stir until all of the popcorn is well coated with the peanut butter mixture, and the chocolate chips start to melt.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀