National Sandwich Day: A day to celebrate delicious nutritious meals with bread

Whether it's a peanut butter and jam sandwich, ham and cheese, chicken and mayo, or any other variation, we all love a sandwich, normally as our midday staple. Thousands of children at school and workers at work pack their lunch boxes everyday with all sorts of wonderful sandwiches, from the fruity, to the sweet and savoury, and some, to the meaty type.

November 3 marks National Sandwich Day 2024, a day dedicated to the celebration of one of the most beloved and versatile culinary creations—the sandwich. Sandwich Day is an annual food holiday that honours the sandwich for its convenience and endless flavour possibilities. In commemoration of sandwich day this year, IOL received some goodies from Lancewood to enhance our sandwich cream cheese offerings including a few medium fat sweet chilli, spring onion and chives, cheese and chives spreads.

We tried the cream cheese spring onion and chives spread in a croissant stuffed with scrambled egg, bacon and egg, and it was delightful, with an unmatched explosion of taste. I buttered the bottom half of the croissants with some butter, bedded my scrambled eggs in, proceeded to add a layer of bacon or two, some avocado slices and topped it with the cream cheese spring onion and chives spread, yummy. @sihlemlambo_ It's National Sandwich Day, maks a sandwich with me #nationalsandwichday @Lancewood.co.za ♬ original sound - Sihle The sweet chilli spread spread goes down nicely with crackers too.

Around lunchtime, you might want to have something more meaty, so perhaps chicken mayo/plain yoghurt sandwich paired with cream cheese sweetie chilli spread can also do the trick. I am a big fan of toasted sandwiches, so grab that toaster sandwich machine out of the cupboard. First, you'll need a boiled breast chicken piece or two, some mayonnaise/plain yogurt, bread of your choosing, some lettuce and the cream cheese sweet chilli spread.

Shred your chicken into tiny pieces and into a dish container or dish, add a few scoops of your mayo/plain yoghurt and stir. I don't butter my sandwiches for chicken and mayo/plain yoghurt personally, so I recommend you skip that. You can grab your bread now and a spoon as you scoop from the dish container onto your bread. You can spread the cream cheese onto the other half of the bread. Add some lettuce before marrying the two slices of bread together.

For the health conscious, a good substitute for mayo is plain yoghurt. With that said, you are now ready to grab your sandwich toaster for about 4-5 minutes to give it that crunchiness with each delicious bite. There are tons more ideas to make your sandwiches more nutritious, more flavourful, more creamy and more protein-filled.