Need a challenge? This chocolatey pumpkin bread is your next baking project

Intensely Chocolatey Pumpkin Bread





(Makes 1 Loaf/ Serves 8-10)





A pumpkin classic gets packed with seasonal spices and lots of chocolate. Try it with salted butter for breakfast, or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert.





Ingredients





2/3 cup (120ml) vegetable oil, plus more for greasing the pan

1 1/2 cups (270g) semisweet or dark chocolate chips

3/4 cup (150g) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (85g) lightly packed light brown sugar, or more as needed

4 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (220g) pumpkin puree

Generous 1 3/4 cups (225g) flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, or more as needed

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves





Method





Preheat the oven to 180 degrees with the rack in the middle. Grease a 23-by-13-cm loaf pan with vegetable oil.

Chop about 1/3 of the chocolate chips into small bits, then return them to the remaining chocolate.





With a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a flat beater attachment, combine the granulated and brown sugars, eggs and vanilla. Mix on low speed until smooth, about 1 minute.





Add the pumpkin purée and 2/3 cup of oil and mix on low until thoroughly combined, about 1 minute.





In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ginger, allspice and cloves until combined.





Add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture and mix on medium-low speed until just incorporated and no bits of flour mixture remain. Fold in the chocolate chips.





Pour the batter into the loaf pan and smooth out the top. Sprinkle extra brown sugar and cinnamon on top, if desired.





Bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until the top of the bread is firm to the touch and springs back when lightly pressed with your finger, and a cake tester or wooden pick produces only chocolate when inserted into the bread.





Transfer the loaf pan to a wire rack and let cool completely.





To unmould, run a knife around the perimeter of the loaf pan and invert the pan. Slice the bread and serve at room temperature.





The Washington Post