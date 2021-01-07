Need ideas for veganuary? We’ve got you covered

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

January is a time where many of us are trying out best to be our best selves. We cut down on the alcohol, sugar, dairy and meat. We promise ourselves to fix our fitness issues and drink more water. By February, most of us have given up on our plans to live a healthier lifestyle. However, it doesn’t have to be like this. If we do things gradually and don’t go cold turkey, our bodies will be more receptive. Going plant-based for four days a week, not having sugar on weekdays and only drinking alcohol on weekends, is always best. It becomes easier for the body to handle this change and you will find it gets easier after a while. We recommend doing research and speaking to dietitians if you want to embark on a new diet.

If you want ideas on your plant-based diet, then try these.

Vegan Tahini Mayo (Serves 3-4)

Serve over roasted vegetables, as an accompaniment to steamed fish, as a dip for sweet potato fries/veggies or as a topping over vegetarian burgers.

Ingredients

3 tbsp. raw tahini paste

¼ cup water

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1-2 tsp natural sweetener of your choice

Half a punnet of fresh, chopped mint

Pink Himalayan rock salt to taste

Sprinkle of black pepper

2 tsp organic dried parsley

2 tsp organic dried thyme

Fresh parsley and paprika to garnish

Method

Place tahini, water and lemon juice in blender and blend until tahini is smooth.

Add mint, sweetener, salt, pepper, parsley and thyme to blended mixture and continue to blend all ingredients for approximately three minutes until smooth and creamy.

If the mayo is a little thick, add small amounts of water, blending in between each addition until the desired consistency is achieved.

Garnish with paprika and fresh parsley

Black lentil salad with vegetables and herbs (Serves 6)

Black Lentil salad with vegetables and herbs. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post.

Ingredients

1 cup (184g) black beluga lentils

3 tbs extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbs fresh lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly-ground black pepper

2 medium turnip bulbs or broccoli stems from one head of broccoli, tough skins removed, cut into thin matchsticks (about 1 cup)

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tbs very finely chopped shallot

1 tbs chopped fresh tarragon or 1 tsp dried

Method

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a medium pot.

Meanwhile, rinse the lentils and sort through them to remove any stones that may be present. Stir the lentils into the boiling water, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until they are just tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and transfer to the refrigerator to cool completely, about 1 hour.

Once the lentils are cool, in a small bowl whisk together the oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, combine the lentils with the turnip, tomatoes, parsley, shallot and tarragon. Drizzle the salad with the dressing and toss to combine.

Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Iced Vanilla Rose Latte By @drink_alt

Ingredients

1 cup water⁠

¾ cup sugar⁠

1 cup dried rose petals⁠

¾ cup plant-based milk of choice (recipe uses oat milk)⁠

Splash of vanilla⁠

2 shots of espresso or ½ cup strong brewed coffee⁠

Ice⁠

Ingredients

To a saucepan on medium-high heat, add water and sugar until sugar is dissolved.

Add rose petals and let simmer on medium heat for about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and let steep for another 10 minutes before straining.

Let cool before storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.⁠

To a serving glass, add 2-3 tbs of rose syrup and ice.

Mix together the remaining ingredients⁠ in a separate glass and pour over the syrup and ice.

Garnish with extra rose petals.

BLUEBERRY CHIA PUDDING (Serves 6)

Ingredients

250ml almond milk

125g tub of blueberries

60ml maple syrup or honey

3ml ground cinnamon

a pinch of ground cardamom

5ml vanilla extract

80ml chia seeds

60ml coconut cream

extra blueberries to serve

Put the almond milk and blueberries into a processor or blender. Purée until smooth.

Add the maple syrup, cinnamon, cardamom and vanilla. Mix until well blended.

Mix in the chia seeds. Place the mixture in a bowl and refrigerate for 4-5 hours or overnight.

Stir in the coconut cream and mix well.

Spoon into serving dishes and add extra blueberries to serve.