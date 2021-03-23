Nigella Lawson’s banana skin curry recipe shocks tweeps

Nigella Lawson and her banana skin curry recipe has recently left Twitter users baffled. Lawson returned to television screens last year with her new series, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, on BBC Two, which showcases innovative recipes including lamb shanks, noodles, as well as sharing her favourite kitchen hacks. While fans were thrilled to have her back on their screens, her rather bizarre banana skin and cauliflower curry recipe left them confused. Explaining her inspiration for the dish, she said: "I can't bear throwing anything away. And when I found out that you could eat banana skins, I couldn't get in the kitchen fast enough. It's a revelation. “And for those who feel hesitant about the idea, I assure you that you would never guess my banana skin curry had banana skins in it. You wouldn't even think bananas. I love that this is a dish made with something that would normally go in the bin, although that wouldn't be enough to justify its presence in the programme. It's there because it is just a glorious thing to eat.”

She told fans not to waste discarded banana skins and instead to chop them up and add them to a simmering turmeric and cinnamon curry sauce to give it texture and flavour.

But for sceptical foodies, she has an alternative ingredient you could try: "If trying the banana skin and cauliflower curry is one step too far for you, you can, of course, use the base for any vegetables – or, indeed, meat or seafood!"

Social media users erupted on Twitter, questioning the star’s unusual methods.

One user said: “I am not up for the banana skins, I’m sorry, I just can’t.”

Another user said: "They’d better watch this on Gogglebox."

Banana peel is made up of carbohydrates, water and small amounts of protein and fat, and according to health experts, the skin’s thickness make it tough to eat but it is edible and contains potassium and manganese.