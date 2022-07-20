No offence, mustard! 4 ways to jazz up your hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day

It’s National Hot Dog Day!
National Hot Dog Day is usually observed every third Wednesday in July.
Although not an official holiday, National Hot Dog Day celebrates one of the country's most popular street foods. In celebration of this day, below we look at incredible hot dog toppings you need to try today.
From the classics to the gourmet to the creative, hot dog toppings come in all varieties.
Spicy-sweet hot dog
While you’re thinking about salsa, check the Mexican food aisle at your favourite grocery store and consider a fruity salsa for a creative hot dog topping. Mango salsa or pineapple salsa would be amazing.
Macaroni and cheese
When you combine the classic, cheesy flavour of macaroni and cheese with a hot dog, you can’t go wrong.
Start with a home-made cheese sauce tossed with elbow macaroni. Top your cooked hot dog with a scoop of your home-made mac and cheese, and then take it over the top by sprinkling it with cooked, crumbled bacon and chopped chives.
Fried eggs
Meat and fried eggs can be found in every roadside diner, and fried eggs will turn your hot dogs into top-notch comfort food.
Easy to make and available anywhere, eggs also look great piled up on top of all your other favourite hot dog toppings. Fried eggs even make it okay to eat hot dogs for breakfast.
Tomatoes and feta cheese
It doesn't get much finer than a hot dog piled high with tomatoes, feta, and maybe an olive or two.
This fresh Greek-inspired combo works because it cuts back on the fat from the hot dog itself and infuses bold and bright flavours in every bite.
Since we already know that ketchup and hot dogs work wonders together, it's not surprising that chunks of tomato accomplish the same thing.
The feta adds a sharp, cheesy bite that pairs perfectly with ripe, juicy tomato slices. Happy Hot Dog Day!