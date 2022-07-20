No offence, mustard! 4 ways to jazz up your hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day

It’s National Hot Dog Day! National Hot Dog Day is usually observed every third Wednesday in July.

Story continues below Advertisement

Although not an official holiday, National Hot Dog Day celebrates one of the country's most popular street foods. In celebration of this day, below we look at incredible hot dog toppings you need to try today. From the classics to the gourmet to the creative, hot dog toppings come in all varieties. Although not an official holiday, National Hot Dog Day celebrates one of the country's most popular street foods. Picture: Pexels/Rajesh TP Spicy-sweet hot dog

While you’re thinking about salsa, check the Mexican food aisle at your favourite grocery store and consider a fruity salsa for a creative hot dog topping. Mango salsa or pineapple salsa would be amazing. Macaroni and cheese When you combine the classic, cheesy flavour of macaroni and cheese with a hot dog, you can’t go wrong.

Story continues below Advertisement

Start with a home-made cheese sauce tossed with elbow macaroni. Top your cooked hot dog with a scoop of your home-made mac and cheese, and then take it over the top by sprinkling it with cooked, crumbled bacon and chopped chives. Fried eggs Meat and fried eggs can be found in every roadside diner, and fried eggs will turn your hot dogs into top-notch comfort food.

Story continues below Advertisement

Easy to make and available anywhere, eggs also look great piled up on top of all your other favourite hot dog toppings. Fried eggs even make it okay to eat hot dogs for breakfast. Tomatoes and feta cheese It doesn't get much finer than a hot dog piled high with tomatoes, feta, and maybe an olive or two.

Story continues below Advertisement