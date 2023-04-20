Old favourites with a modern twist: Special dishes to prepare for Eid

Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid this weekend. Eid also marks the end of the holy month of Ramadaan which is characterised by fasting during the day. For those who will be celebrating you can make one or two of these delicious recipes.

Chilli Chocolate Chefs’ spicy coriander and chicken Mexican rice. Picture: Supplied Chilli Chocolate Chefs’ spicy coriander and chicken Mexican rice Ingredients 500g chicken fillet (cubed)

2 cups basmati rice (boiled) 1 bunch coriander 3 green chillies

1 tomato ¼ cup ghee or oil 1 onion (chopped fine)

1 tsp whole jeero 2 cloves 1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp ginger garlic paste 1 tsp salt ½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp cumin and coriander powder 1 tsp. chilli powder ½ tsp lemon pepper

Method Liquidise the coriander, green chillies, and tomato and set aside. Heat the ghee in a pot and saute the onion with the jeero, cinnamon, and cloves until golden.

Add the ginger-garlic paste, salt, turmeric, and braise for a few minutes. Add the cubed chicken and the coriander sauce and cook for a few minutes. Now add in the cumin and coriander powder, lemon pepper, and chilli powder.

Add in the cooked rice and steam in the oven You can serve this with tzatziki and salsa. Moroccan-spiced chickpea glow bowl. Picture: Supplied Moroccan-spiced chickpea glow bowl

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil ¼ cup chopped onion

1 clove of garlic, minced 1 tbsp each of chilli powder and cumin 1 tsp each of turmeric and garam masala

1 tsp of sea salt A dash of cinnamon and cayenne (to taste) 2 x 400g cans of chickpeas

2 x 400g cans of fire-roasted diced tomatoes Bowls Cucumbers

Couscous Mint, parsley, and coriander Yoghurt or hummus

Olive oil Toasted pita wedges Method

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion; saute until soft. Add garlic, spices, salt, and chickpeas – stir until very fragrant. Add the tomatoes (undrained) and simmer for 20 minutes while you prep the other ingredients. Chop the cucumber, cook the couscous, and mince the herbs. Arrange bowls with desired amounts of all ingredients. Leg of lamb. Picture: Supplied Leg of lamb

Ingredients 1 leg of lamb, thawed 2 tbsp of chopped rosemary

6 cloves of garlic, sliced A tbsp of cloves 2 tbsp of olive oil

2 tbsp of honey 2 tbsp of sweet chilli sauce 1 tbsp of mixed herbs

Method Rub the lamb with the olive oil, and make 1cm slits all over, and on both sides stuff the little holes with the garlic and cloves. Rub honey, sweet chilli sauce, and mixed herbs into the lamb leg and sprinkle the rosemary over it.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Place the lamb in a deep oven bowl and cover it with foil. Preheat your oven to 180ºC and cook the lamb for an hour and 20 minutes.

Green mango salad. Picture: Supplied Green mango salad Ingredients ⅓ cup of chopped cashews or peanuts

2 unripe mangoes ⅓ cup of chopped fresh coriander ⅓ cup of chopped mint

2 tbsp of lime juice 4 tsp of granulated sugar 4 tsp of fish sauce

1 tbsp of vegetable oil ¼ tsp Asian chilli sauce or hot pepper sauce 1 sweet red pepper, thinly sliced

1 cup of thinly sliced red onions Method In a skillet or toaster oven, toast the cashews over medium heat until fragrant and golden, about 8 minutes; set aside.

Cut pointy ends off mangoes. Set each mango on the cut end. Using a serrated knife, cut off the peel. Cut flesh on either side of the flat pit into thin slices; stack and cut into thin strips. In a bowl, whisk together the coriander, mint, lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, oil, and chilli sauce. Add the mangoes, red pepper, and onion; toss to coat. (Make-ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.) Sprinkle with cashews.

Naqiyah Mayat's red masala chicken. Picture: Supplied Naqiyah Mayat's red masala chicken Serves: 6 Ingredients

1 chicken, cut into quarters 1 tbsp ghee 2 tbsp oil

¼ onion, finely chopped ½ tsp whole cumin 1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp ground cumin powder 2 tbsp white vinegar 1 tsp rough salt

½ tbsp chilli powder 1 ½ tbsp red wet ginger and garlic masala 1 tbsp ground garlic

A small knob of ginger or ½ tsp ground ginger ½ tbsp methi masala 2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp tomato sauce 2 tbsp lemon juice 3 - 4 whole cloves

A few black peppercorns A small cinnamon stick 2 - 3 whole cardamom pods

4 - 5 saffron fronds ¼ tsp white pepper 1 stick butter

Method Heat ghee in a pot and add the whole spices (cumin, cloves, peppercorns, cinnamon stick, and cardamom) and chopped onion. Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar to the ghee and whole spices mix.

Add the red masala and let it cook for a few seconds. Add the salt, cumin, and coriander powder and the balance of the ingredients. Finally, add a teaspoon of saffron water for colour and a quarter teaspoon of white pepper. The mixture should be thick and saucy.

Allow it to cool slightly and smear it over your chicken pieces (they should be slit slightly so the marinade can flavour and tenderise the meat). Add a finger width of butter into a pot. Add the chicken and a quarter cup of water.

Add 3 whole green chillies for extra heat (optional). At this stage, the chicken should be a fiery tone maroon. Switch the stove to high heat to allow the butter to melt over the chicken. This should gently coat the pan and start the process of cooking the chicken.