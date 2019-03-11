Pasta with harissa Bolognese in New York, Jan. 2019. Food styled by Iah Pinkney. This one-pan pasta is made entirely in a single roasting pan. Even the pasta cooks directly in the sauce. (Andrew Scrivani/The New York Times)

One-Pan Pasta With Harissa Bolognese (Serves 6)



Ingredients





680g beef mince

450g pork mince

90g tomato paste

70g harissa paste

2 tbs Worcestershire sauce

1 tbs ground cumin

1 tbs ground coriander

80ml olive oil

60g Parmesan, finely grated (about 1 cup)

60g Pecorino Romano, finely grated (about 1 cup)

Salt and black pepper

1 carrot, peeled, halved lengthwise and sliced

1 small onion, peeled and roughly chopped

2 large plum tomatoes, roughly chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

750ml chicken stock

100ml double cream (whipping cream)

225g package dried cannelloni pasta, roughly chopped in half crosswise

10g roughly chopped parsley, plus extra for garnish





Method





Heat oven to 245°C.

Add the first 7 ingredients to a large roasting pan, about 38 by 23 centimetres in size, along with 3 tablespoons oil, about two-thirds of the Parmesan and Pecorino Romano, 1¾ teaspoons salt and plenty of pepper.

Add the carrot, onion, tomatoes and garlic to a food processor, and blitz until finely chopped.

Add to the roasting pan and mix to combine.

Transfer to the oven and bake until browned on top and sizzling, about 25 minutes.

Reduce heat to 190°C.

Use a fork to break the meat apart thoroughly, stirring it into the liquid that has been produced.

Pour the chicken stock and cream on top, then add the pasta.

Stir the pasta into the sauce until thoroughly coated – you want to get all of the pasta wet so it doesn't burn.

Push as much of the pasta under the surface of the sauce as possible (you won't be able to submerge it all).

Bake until pasta is tender, about 25 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking.

Remove from the oven, stir in the ¼ cup parsley, sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan and Pecorino Romano, and drizzle with the remaining oil.

Bake until the top is crisp in parts and beginning to brown, about 8 minutes.

Sprinkle over some additional parsley and let cool for 10 minutes, so the excess liquid soaks in, before serving.



