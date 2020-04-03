One pot recipes that will make cleanup easy

With restaurants closed and food delivery services suspended under the lockdown, we’ve had to start cooking all our meals at home.

A lot of time is now spent in the kitchen as we prepare everything from breakfast to dinner and all the snacks in between (and let's be honest, there have been many).

Although you may not mind cooking, or eating in instead of going out or ordering in, it's really the washing up afterwards that gets tedious.





A few spoons, a pan and a couple of mugs can gradually grow into a mountain of dishes as the day progresses resulting in hours of chores by the evening. To combat this, we've put together a list of easy and delicious one pot meals to make at home.





4 meals you can cook in one dish:





Shakshuka by @thepinkpostinc









Ingredients





1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

¼ tsp chili powder

1 can whole peeled tomatoes

6 large eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

1 small bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

1 small bunch fresh parsley, chopped





Directions





Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan on medium heat.

Add the chopped bell pepper and onion and cook for 5 minutes or until the onion becomes translucent.

Add garlic and spices and cook for an additional minute.

Pour the can of tomatoes and juice into the pan and break down the tomatoes using a large spoon.

Season with salt and pepper and bring the sauce to a simmer.

Use your large spoon to make small wells in the sauce and crack the eggs into each well.

Cover the pan and cook for 5-8 minutes, or until the eggs are done to your liking.

Garnish with chopped cilantro and parsley and it's ready.





Fish pie by @myfoodjen









Ingredients





3 eggs - hard boiled and quartered

500g cod loin, 150g smoked haddock

6 corniorns (pickled cucumber) - finely chopped

125 ml white wine

2 leeks - thinly sliced

50g butter

200ml vegetable stock

200g half fat creme fraiche

30g curly parsley - finely chopped

2 handfuls frozen peas

2 handfuls frozen sweetcorn

1 large sweet potato- sliced 3 mm slices

1 large white potato - sliced 3 mm slices

30g Parmesan cheese - finely grated





Directions





Use a skillet or a shallow casserole dish that can also go both in the hob and in the oven.

Place about half the butter into this over a medium high heat.

Add the leeks and cook for 5-10 mins until they have softened.

Add the wine and then cook for another 2 mins.

Add the stock and heat until it's almost boiling.

Turn the heat right down and add the creme fraiche, cornicons, parsley, peas and sweetcorn.

Cut the fish into chunks roughly 2/3 cm in size (take the skin off too if there is any) and place into the sauce in the pan.

Place the egg in too.

Layer the potato and sweet potato on top in any sort of order you like.

Dot the remaining butter around on top of the potato and the sprinkle over the Parmesan cheese.

Place in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 40 mins.





Creamy vegan pasta by @earthofmariaa









Ingredients





200g gluten-free spaghetti

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp cumin

¾ cup oat milk

3 tsp cornflour

Salt and black pepper to taste





Directions





Cook the spaghetti according to packaging instructions.

Meanwhile, add the garlic and the cumin to a non-stick frying pan and cook for around 2 minutes, until fragrant.

Then, pour in the oat milk together with the cornflour and stir for a couple of minutes.

Once it starts to thicken, add drained spaghetti, season to taste with salt and pepper, and continue tossing the spaghetti until the sauce is well coated.





Creamy chicken mushroom in white sauce by @todaysmealplan









Ingredients





2 tbsp olive oil

700g chicken breast boneless skinless

1 medium onion diced

6-8 cloves garlic

30g sun-dried tomatoes chopped

300g mixed mushrooms: King trumpet, Crimini, Enoki, Button, Oyster, Chanterelle, etc sliced

¾ cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

10 sprigs of fresh thyme divided





Directions





Season the chicken breasts on both sides with sea salt and fresh ground black pepper.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and brown the chicken, for about 2-3 minutes on each side (at this point, the chicken will not be fully cooked as we will continue to do so, later on, with sauce). Set aside on a plate.

In the same preheated pan, add the onions, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms, and sauté for about 5 minutes.

Take half of the thyme sprigs, pull the leaves off of the stems and add them to the pan.

Pour in the chicken stock and bring to the boil.

Mix well with a wooden spoon*, scraping any brown bits left on the pan's bottom.

Stir in the heavy cream and reduce the heat.

Once simmering, return the chicken to the pan, nestling it into the sauce.

Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for additional 8-10 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened.