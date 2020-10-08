Our favourite chicken recipes to celebrate World Chicken Day

It’s not like we need any excuse to have chicken, but World Chicken Day actively makes us want to make our favourite chicken dishes. From curry and roasts, to grilled or in a salad, chicken is a fave that always delivers. Whether you are having it fried or braaied, hot or cold, in summer or winter, chicken is a staple in many homes. We all have our favourite parts of chicken meat. While I may enjoy wings, I am very much a fan of breast meat. I think it’s perfect for so many dishes. From espetadas and stuffed breasts, to butter chicken or grilled, it really is the one part that makes chicken really great. World Chicken Day is celebrated every second Thursday of October and finally settles the old age question of which came first- the chicken or the egg. The chicken clearly came first. Enjoy.

FETA AND ONION STUFFED CHICKEN BREASTS (Serves 4)

220816. Angela Day Chocolate.Picture: Dumisani Sibeko216

Ingredients

4 plump chicken breast fillets

150g feta cheese, crumbled

45ml chopped parsley

5ml chopped garlic

45ml onion marmalade

250g streaky bacon

250ml dry white wine

Roasted baby carrots to serve

Cut a pocket in each chicken breast. Mix together the feta, parsley, garlic and marmalade until well combined.

Stuff each pocket with the mixture.

Wrap each breast in streaky bacon, securing with toothpick where necessary.

Brown the breasts in an ovenproof frying pan then place in the oven at 180°C for 15 to 20 minutes to cook through.

Remove the breasts from the pan and set aside covered to rest for 5 minutes.

Add the wine to the pan to deglaze it and simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve the chicken sliced and drizzled with the pan juices and with extra onion marmalade.

Spring Chicken Soup (Serves 6)

Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Ingredients

500g chicken mince

1 bunch of spring onions, finely chopped

250ml fresh breadcrumbs

grated rind of 1 lemon

60ml chopped chives

60ml grated Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper

1 egg

olive oil for frying

1 onion, finely chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

200g peeled baby carrots

1 small red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

10ml chopped garlic

3 litres chicken stock

125ml risoni (orzo) pasta

80ml lemon juice

60ml chopped dill

Combine the chicken mince, spring onions, breadcrumbs, lemon rind, chives, Parmesan and egg in a bowl.

Season generously and mix well.

Using wet hands, roll the mixture into balls.

Heat a little olive oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken balls until nicely browned all over. Remove and drain on paper towel.

In a large pot, heat some olive oil and fry the onion, celery, carrots, peppers and garlic over a medium heat for 5 minutes.

Add the stock and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the vegetables are soft. Add the meatballs to the soup along with the pasta. Simmer until the pasta is cooked. Adjust seasoning to taste. Add the lemon juice and dill and serve.

CAPE MALAY CHICKEN CURRY (Serves 6)

Angela Day. Kiwi fruit. 210916.Picture: Chris Collingridge353

Ingredients

60ml oil

2 onions, chopped

5ml chopped garlic

5ml chopped ginger

15ml turmeric

15ml curry powder

15ml ground cumin

10ml ground coriander

10ml fennel seeds

5ml salt

5 whole cloves

1 stick of cinnamon

12 chicken pieces

1 chilli, chopped

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

500ml boiling water

60ml mango chutney

60ml apricot jam

4 potatoes, peeled and cubed

125ml chopped fresh coriander

yellow rice with raisins to serve

Heat the oil in a large pot and fry the onions, garlic and ginger until softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the spices, salt, cloves and cinnamon stick and fry until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Add the chicken pieces and fry until well coated with the spices.

Stir in the chilli, chopped tomatoes, boiling water, chutney and jam and mix until well combined.

Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Add the potatoes and simmer for a further 30-40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked and the potatoes tender.

Stir in the coriander and serve on a bed of yellow rice.

Chicken Espetada (Serves 8-10)

Karen Sandison

Ingredients

125ml olive oil

30ml red wine vinegar

30ml dry sherry

1 red chilli, seeded and chopped

10ml chopped garlic

10ml dried thyme

5ml salt

5ml ground black pepper

6-8 bay leaves

8-10 chicken thighs trimmed of excess fat

Combine all the ingredients for the marinade and mix well. Pour over the chicken thighs.

Refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.

Thread the thighs on to soaked wooden skewers or metal ones.

If you have a bay tree, the chicken can be skewered on to cleaned branches.

Prepare a hot fire and cook the skewers over indirect heat with the lid on for 30-40 minutes until well cooked.

Base with any remaining marinade.

Delicious served with Portuguese rolls.