Our take on Zola Nene’s chakalaka recipe

We all hope to one day cook a long with a celebrity chef and for them to hopefully approve of your take on their recipe and probably find it more delicious than theirs. Sadly, that won't be happening anytime soon. I guess they will just have to take out word for it, right?

Last year I watched Zola Nene cook with Gordon Ramsay while shooting an episode of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted 2“. They made jeqe, a tomato, onion and chilli relish, braaied meat and fish and chakalaka. As the flavours wafted in the summer air in the KZN Midlands, I couldn't wait to taste the food. It's not everyday that you eat food cooked by a Michelin star chef and one of the most famous chefs in South Africa.

When we eventually tucked in, the chakalaka stood out. It was a perfect blend of spices that enhanced the flavour and gave the meal a kick. We were, after all, in KZN and so it being the home of spices, it was necessary for the meal to reflect that.

A few weeks ago, I was invited to cook-a-long with Zola on Zoom, while talking about her being chosen by Gordon to teach him how to cook South African food. Sadly my ingredients arrived late and so I missed out on cooking with the other invited TV reporters. What were we cooking? Zola's chakalaka. I was excited because I had enjoyed it and would loved to make it. I eventually did.

VARIATION