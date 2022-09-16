Our top 3 Heritage Day recipes

Heritage Day is soon approaching, and as South Africans we are encouraged to celebrate our diverse cultures and traditions. On this day, which is celebrated every year on September 24, many people across the country wear traditional clothing that displays their culture, listen to some South African tunes and get together to enjoy a braai and good food, food that is filled with memories, stories and distinct flavours that represent cultures in a distinct way.

Story continues below Advertisement

To celebrate Heritage Day, below we share some of our favourite dishes and shine a light on underrated South African foods. Boerewors and egg quichelettes. Picture: Supplied Boerewors and egg quichelettes Quichelettes are mini crustless quiches that are a great way to use up leftover boerie after your Heritage Day braai. These quichelettes by the South African Poultry Association make excellent snacks for lunch boxes, padkos, or a light lunch with a side salad. Quichelettes are ideal for breakfast, lunch on the run, kids’ lunch boxes, for padkos, picnics, or for dinner with a salad.

Here’s a recipe. Braaibroodjie flatbread. Picture: Ilse van der Merwe Braaibroodjie flatbread Braaibroodjie, also known as “barbecue bread”, is a South African grilled cheese sandwich.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is buttery, cheesy, syrupy, and absolutely delicious. This Heritage Month foodie Ilse van der Merwe of The Food Fox has brought on a delicious new twist to the traditional boerewors and braaibroodjie. Van der Merwe’s braaibroodjie flatbread yeast-free recipe does not require any kneading or proofing and is ready to serve from scratch in about 30 minutes. Here’s a recipe. Braai mushrooms with chickpea stuffing. Picture: Supplied Braai mushrooms with chickpea stuffing

Story continues below Advertisement

To celebrate Heritage Month, the team from the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association also brings below an easy and delicious braai mushroom with a chickpea stuffing recipe that you can try. Mushrooms are a rich, low-calorie source of fibre, protein and antioxidants. For many years they have been used for their unique ability to add flavour to lots of different cultures’ cuisines. Although they’re actually fungi, mushrooms are lumped in the vegetable category for cooking purposes. Here’s a recipe. Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.